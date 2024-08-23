Convocation Outfits To Get 'Desi' Overhaul, Govt Says 'Colonial' Black Robes...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The has decided to introduce an“appropriate Indian dress code” for convocation ceremonies at AIIMS, INIs and other similar institutions . The new directive will require medical institutions to adopt convocation outfits be designed in line with local traditions and cultural heritage.

“It is observed that currently as a matter of practice black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various Institutes of the Ministry. This attire originated in the middle Ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies. The above tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed,” urged a missive from the Health Ministry .

AIIMS, INI and other institutions have been asked to submit proposals for their new graduation attire to the Ministry for approval by the health secretary.

(With inputs from agencies)