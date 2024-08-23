Application Security Market Size To Worth USD 28.25 Billion By 2030 With A 18.5% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The most recent Application Security Market 2024–2032 research report. An extensive analysis gathered to provide the most recent information on the salient characteristics of the Application Security market. One of the key elements propelling the market is the rise in cybersecurity threats. Furthermore, apps are becoming a major target for assaults due to our growing reliance on the Internet and digital technologies. As fraudsters become more adept at their strategies, significant investments are being made in strong application security solutions to safeguard sensitive data and customer trust. Hackers are increasingly more skilled and can quickly take advantage of application flaws to obtain private data. Consequently, there is a growing demand for application security.

The application security market is expected to grow at 18.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 28.25 billion by 2030 from USD 6.14 billion in 2023.

The Major Players Covered in this Report:

Synopsys, Inc., Acunetix, Micro Focus International plc., F5 Networks, Inc., Veracode, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Snyk Limited, Rapid7, Inc., NowSecure, Qualys, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Checkmarx Ltd., Data Theorem, Inc., and Pradeo.

Recent Developments

November 2023: Snyk expanded its offerings by partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable global enterprises to implement developer security from code to cloud which introduced new integrations with AWS services like Amazon EventBridge, AWS Security Hub, and AWS CloudTrail Lake, providing a unified experience and enhancing vulnerability management across their

October 2023: Checkmarx Ltd., a cloud-based app security provider, unveiled its Checkmarx Technology Partner program, allowing businesses easy access to various tech partner features to expand the AppSec platform.

Application Security Market Opportunities

Their capacity to draw users in with novel ideas is the main driver of their expansion and user installation-followed by app permissions for third-party apps. Although they can greatly increase the features and functionalities of a company's public cloud environment, third-party SaaS applications can also raise security issues. Sensitive data can be read, written, and erased by most apps, which greatly increases the risk to the company's operations, compliance, and security.

Third-party app stores have grown thanks to the rising quantity of apps and rising prices for their availability through the approved app stores that abide by the restrictions. Numerous third-party applications are extremely susceptible to hacks and data leaks. The biggest of them is Aptoide, claiming to have a million apps and 150 million users globally. The hacker claimed to have taken 39 million client records and posted details about 20 million of them, including hashed passwords and login emails, on a well-known hacking site. This led to the third-party app store breach. As the number of these cases rises, application security is becoming increasingly necessary.

Latest Trends

The global adoption of DevSecOps approaches is a noteworthy development in the application security market. It seamlessly incorporates security procedures and instruments into the DevOps process.

Integration makes sure that security precautions are included from the start in the processes of developing and deploying applications. It demonstrates the value of approaching application security in a proactive and cooperative manner.

Detailed analysis of Application Security market segments:

Application Security Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Application Security Market By Deployment Mode, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Cloud

On-Premise

Application Security Market By Organization Size, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Small And Medium Enterprises (Smes)

Large Enterprises

Application Security Market By Testing Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Static Application Security Testing

Dynamic Application Security Testing

Interactive Application Security Testing

Runtime Application Self Protection

Application Security Market By End User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Healthcare

Bfsi

It & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

Retail & E-Commerce

Regional Analysis

North America

North America held the greatest market share going into the forecast period, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3%. A broad variety of apps are used by several businesses in the North American region for employment, education, entertainment, shopping, and other purposes. Attacks on the web application infrastructure of North American enterprises that are financially motivated cause significant damage. According to Verizon's report on 2020 data breach investigations, North America accounted for 55% of breaches and 69% of all events in the company's dataset. Furthermore, 20% of attacks went after web application infrastructure.

Europe

The second-largest region is Europe. With a 16.6% compound annual growth rate, it is predicted to reach a projected value of USD 9 billion by 2030. There have also been a lot of data breaches in the European Union. The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) released the Data Breach 2020 study, which claims that bad actors are using cloud and web apps as a vector to try and compromise data or vital activities. One such instance is stealing login credentials for web-based email platforms. Other instances of this vector include injecting or delivering malware that steals information by taking advantage of vulnerabilities in application servers.

