Headliners: Rachel Irvine

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.



In this week's Q&A, we speak to Rachel Irvine, CEO and founder of Irvine Partners, who is expanding the Africa agency to Germany .





What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?

Despite the rampant pace of technological change, the one constant is people and to my mind people are always the greatest challenge and opportunity the industry has to deal with. How do we keep people happy, challenged, committed and improving? The mix of generations in the workplace and their very different approaches to work and living make for lively conversations around the proverbial watercooler! I start and end each day trying to do better by and for my people.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?

The polarisation of political beliefs in the world is terrifying. This is especially true when getting anywhere near the discussion on Gaza and the attack on Israel on October 7th, 2023. I've been impressed by the relaunch of the "I'm that Jew" campaign by Eitan Chitayat as a tool to both unite a global diaspora and combat antisemitism. The campaign's narrative humanises the stereotype which I think drives most political polarisation in the world. Equally the campaign's ability to cut across business and consumer audiences using serious messaging and humour is an impressive tightrope to walk and get right.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?

This year, we shifted from a PR and integrated marketing agency to creative communications, to service the ever-evolving needs of our clients. With omnichannel strategies leading our approach, creativity is key, as seen in campaigns like Spotify's Amapiano Tour and Uber's #10YearsInMzansi, demonstrating authentic, multi-touchpoint brand engagement.



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



When they were handing out resilience, I think I must have nabbed some that was meant for other people still waiting in line. You need a certain amount of grit and audacity to start a business but to keep it running, growing and always chasing more growth requires inordinate amounts of resilience. Every day when I wake up, I still want to do this job, no matter what has happened the day before. I don't know where this resilience comes from but I'm awfully glad I have it.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



I do strength and resistance training twice a week as well as a yoga class. Twenty-year-old Rachel would have spat out her morning coffee reading that but 47-year-old Rachel is starting to appreciate that taking care of your physical health is the best long term greedy investment you can make. I also go scuba diving every opportunity I get.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?

My summer holiday was spent in the Philippines and Australia, so I've been listening to local podcasts on Spotify. Kwentong Creatives (not all in English so can be hard to follow in places) is hosted by Gio Puyat and features conversations with creatives on their professional journeys. In Australia I've been listening to Celebrate Sounds, a podcast that talks with creatives in New South Wales. I love getting perspectives from people outside of my daily environment or bubble. The book I'm reading is Work Rules by Laszlo Bock.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...

I'd be working in Real Estate Capital Markets. Yeah - I'm that nerd.



