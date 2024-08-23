Cisco Announces August And September Events With The Financial Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will host and/or participate in the following events with the financial community in August and September.
Webcasts and replays will be made available for applicable events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at . No new financial information will be discussed at these events.
Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications technology Conference, Chicago
August 27, 2024
Rakesh Chopra, SVP & Fellow, Common Hardware Group
In person meetings only
2024 Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference, Chicago
August 28, 2024
Rakesh Chopra, SVP & Fellow, Common Hardware Group
In person meetings only
Deutsche Bank's 2024 Technology Conference, Dana Point
August 29, 2024
Cisco Investor Relations
In person meetings only
Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference, New York
September 4, 2024
7:50 am PT / 10:50 am ET
Sami Badri, VP, Head of Investor Relations
Webcast will be available
RBC Virtual Investor Meeting
September 9, 2024
11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET
Gary Steele, President, Go-to-Market
Webcast will be available
Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, San Francisco
September 10, 2024
8:10 am PT / 11:10 am ET
Scott Herren, EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Webcast will be available
JP Morgan U.S All Stars Conference, London
September 17, 2024
Gordon Thomson, VP, Service Provider, EMEA
In person meetings only
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom
and follow us on X at @Cisco .
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at
. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Press Contact:
|
Sami Badri
|
Robyn Blum
|
Cisco
|
Cisco
|
469-420-4834
|
408-853-9848
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
MENAFN23082024003732001241ID1108593734
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.