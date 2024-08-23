Wood Flooring Global Business Report 2024: Market To Reach $67.1 Billion By 2030 From $48.8 Billion In 2023 - Wood Flooring Continues To Gain From Unrivaled Aesthetic Appeal Of Wood
Date
8/23/2024 7:31:15 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Flooring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Wood Flooring is estimated at US$48.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$67.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the wood flooring market is driven by several factors including environmental regulations, technological advancements, and changing consumer preferences. Stricter environmental standards have led to innovations in sustainable forestry and wood processing, ensuring that wood flooring remains a viable option within green building practices. Technological advancements have not only improved the quality and durability of wood flooring but also expanded its applications through better moisture resistance and ease of installation.
Consumer preferences have shifted towards more sustainable and aesthetically versatile flooring options, pushing the market towards higher-quality and ecologically responsible products. The rise of online retail has also facilitated greater consumer access to a wide variety of wood flooring options, further boosting market growth.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Engineered Wood Flooring segment, which is expected to reach US$43.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Solid Wood Flooring segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $13.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Boral Ltd., Beaulieu International Group, BALTERIO Laminate Flooring, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 658
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $48.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $67.1 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivaled Aesthetic Appeal of Wood Primary Advantages of Wood Flooring Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized Major Demand Drivers for Wood Flooring (2018 & 2030): Urban Population, Middle Class, Aging Population, and Single Person Households Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family: Percentage Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Wood Flooring Types of Wood Flooring Solid Wood Flooring Hardwood and Softwood Flooring Engineered Wood Flooring Product Type and Regional Market Analysis Engineered Wood Dominates the Market Solid Wood - Another Significant Market Europe and US Holds Significant Share of the Global Market Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth Market Outlook Home Projects to Drive Growth for Companies Likely Price Increases Innovations to Continue Digital-Driven Sales Focus on Design Improvements Wood Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competition Market Participants Focus on Added Value to Gain Share Aggressive Marketing: A Critical Factor for Sustenance of Hardwood Flooring Recent Market Activity WORLD BRANDS Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The 'Green' Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials Spurs Demand Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring Product Innovations Boost Growth Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference Advantages of Engineered Hardwood Disadvantages Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring Advantages of Hardwood Disadvantages Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Decor Trends Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space Striking Trends Making Big Splash in Global Wood Flooring Market Cork Flooring Engineered Wood Floors Grown & Made in America Wood Flooring Reclaimed Wood Flooring Latest Wood Flooring Type Trends to Amplify Home Look White Oak Wood Flooring European White Oak Floors Colors Options Trending Big on Wood Flooring Market Blonde Wood Flooring Honey Wood Flooring Gray Wood Floors Greige Wood Floors Whitewashed Wood Floors High Variation Remains Hallmark of Latest Wood Flooring Texture Trends Distressed Wood Flooring Handscraped Floors Wirebrushed Wood Floors Finishing Trends Shining Bright in Wood Flooring Market Fumed-Finished Wood Floors Matte-Finished Wood Flooring Oiled Wood Floors Satin-Finished Wood Flooring Site-Finished Wood Flooring Wood Floor Layout & Pattern Trends Herringbone Wood Flooring Wide Plank Wood Floors Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in Wood Flooring Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy Installation of Floorings Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 274 Featured)
Boral Ltd. Beaulieu International Group BALTERIO Laminate Flooring BerryAlloc NV Abet Laminati SpA Alsafloor SA Apollo Flooring Center Balaji Action Buildwell (ActionTESA) BVG Industries Ltd. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Accord Floors Anika Global AllStar Renovations, Inc. Brandster Branding Limited
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Wood Flooring Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23082024004107003653ID1108593666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.