Two Civilians Killed, Four Injured In Russian Strikes On Sumy Region
8/23/2024 7:17:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians were killed and four others were injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on August 22.
The Sumy region Police reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.
"In the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 252 strikes on the Sumy region. Forty-two population centers came under shelling from various types of weapons. The strikes killed two civilians and injured four civilians," the post said.
Enemy shelling damaged a critical infrastructure facility, two apartment blocks, seven private houses, an administrative building, 14 vehicles, and a filling station.
In addition, the equipment and premises of an enterprise and grain were destroyed.
Based on these facts, police investigators have launched criminal proceedings under Article 438 "Violation of the Laws and Customs of War" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
