China’S Influence On Argentina’S Peripheral Regions: A Quiet Transformation

China is reshaping Latin America's peripheral regions through strategic investments. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2013, drives this influence by expanding China's global reach.



Latin American economies, especially in Argentina, have become key targets due to their reliance on natural resource exports.



Argentina's peripheral provinces, like Jujuy and Salta, are aligning with China to boost local development. These regions, historically marginalized within Argentina itself, are now central to Chinese-led projects.



Jujuy has partnered with Chinese entities on energy projects like the Cauchari Solar Park and lithium extraction. Salta is also moving toward large-scale lithium production, eyeing a 2024 launch.



However, this relationship brings challenges. Argentina lacks a coherent strategy for lithium extraction and technology transfer, leaving its provinces vulnerable.







Political instability further complicates these efforts, causing friction between national and provincial interests.



China sees an opportunity to secure essential resources like lithium, crucial for its energy transition. Argentina's provinces, in turn, gain from diversifying their economies through Chinese investment.



But without stronger national coordination and clear policies, Argentina risks losing out on the long-term benefits.



To capitalize on this relationship, Argentina must align provincial and national goals, ensuring that Chinese investments contribute to sustainable development.



In short, integrating these interests into a coherent foreign policy remains a critical task for Argentina's future.

