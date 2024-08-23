U.S. Algaecides Market Valued At US$ 562.25 Million In 2023 Set To Reach US$ 1,006.15 Million By 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robust Growth Projected at a CAGR of 6.94% from 2024 to 2032, Driven by Increased Demand for Algae Control Solutions

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. algaecides demonstrated strong performance in 2023, with a valuation of US$ 562.25 million. According to recent market research, the is poised for significant growth, projected to reach US$ 1,006.15 million by 2032. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.94% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Driven by increasing water treatment needs and heightened awareness about the adverse effects of algae in various water bodies, the algaecides market is witnessing substantial demand. The growing application of algaecides across industrial, municipal, and recreational water systems is expected to fuel market expansion.Innovative product developments and regulatory advancements aimed at improving the efficacy and safety of algaecides are also contributing to the market's positive outlook. As the industry adapts to evolving environmental standards and consumer preferences, stakeholders are optimistic about sustained growth and opportunities in the coming years.Market DynamicsDriver: Expanding Aquaculture and Agriculture Industries Boosting Algaecide UsageThe expanding aquaculture and agriculture industries in the United States are significantly driving the increased use of algaecides market. Recent records show that the U.S. aquaculture industry produced 631,000 metric tons of seafood last year. This surge in production has led to the treatment of 18,000 water bodies with algaecides to ensure optimal conditions for aquatic life. Additionally, 25 new aquaculture facilities have been established, increasing the demand for water quality management solutions. The agriculture sector has also seen a rise in 14 million acres being utilized for crop cultivation, necessitating the use of algaecides to manage water resources effectively.In the past year, 45% of surveyed farmers in the algaecides market reported integrating algaecides into their water management practices. The USDA noted that 37 irrigation districts have adopted advanced algaecide application techniques, covering approximately 3.5 million acres of farmland. Furthermore, the American Society of Agronomy reported that 22 agricultural research studies are currently focusing on the development of more effective algaecides. The integration of algaecides has led to a 20% improvement in crop yield in treated areas. Additionally, there has been a 15% reduction in water usage due to more efficient algaecide applications. The economic benefits are evident, with farmers experiencing a 25% increase in revenue from enhanced crop quality. Lastly, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) documented that 12 states have launched initiatives to promote best practices in algaecide usage, reflecting the growing importance of this driver in the agriculture and aquaculture industries.For further information, please contact:-Top Players in U.S. Algaecides Market.Airmax Ecosystem.Aquascape, Inc..BASF SE.BioSafe Systems, LLC.Lonza.OREQ Corporation.SePRO Corporation.Solvay.Waterco Limited.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Product Type.Chemical Based.Biological/ EnvironmentaloBacteriaoPlantoAnimalsBy Ingredient –Chemical Based.Copper Sulfate.Chelated Copper.Quaternary Ammonium Compounds.Peroxyacetic Acid and Hydrogen Dioxide.Dyes & Colorants.OthersBy Type.Selective.Non- SelectiveBy Formulation.Liquid.Granular or SolidBy Application.Surface Water Treatment.Agriculture.Sports & Recreational Centers.Aquaculture.Industrial Water Treatment.Private Households.OthersBy Distribution Channel.Direct.DistributorsBy Company.Branded.GenericDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. 