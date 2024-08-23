PM Modi Arrives In Ukraine, Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora In War-Torn Country Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian Prime Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine's Kyiv on August 23 and received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora. A shared by news agency ANI showed huge crowd of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. The video also showed the prime minister shaking hands with the Indians living in the war torn country.

PM Modi is in Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, He is also the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine.





PM Modi arrives in Ukraine

PM Modi reached Kyiv from Poland taking the special train - Train Force One. The 'Train Force One' is considered one of the most luxurious trains in the world. But, this is not the main reason for PM Modi taking the train route. According to details, all the airports in Ukraine are closed due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and the train route is considered a safe option.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister shared photos of his arrival and wrote,“Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome.”

While speaking to news agency ANI, an Indian student expressed his excitement to meet the prime minister. He said,“We are excited about PM Modi's arrival here. The government of India has been helping Indian students here since the time of Operation Ganga. We are very excited to meet PM Modi. Here we have an opportunity to see him and also talk to him if possible.”

A member of the Indian diaspora described the intense fear and psychological impact of the frequent attacks. He said,“The blasts weren't just scary because of the attacks themselves - they would shake you up from inside. Things you can't even imagine were happening live - 4-5 attacks every single day. Drones and ballistic missiles coming right at you and exploding in front of your very eyes. We wouldn't be able to sleep at night amid worries of what might happen,” as quoted by ANI.





What is the agenda for Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine?

During the visit, both leaders are expected to discuss collaboration in defence, economic and business relations, and science and technology. Zelenskyy's office confirmed Modi's trip and said that“multiple cooperation agreements, and bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues” are on the table.

