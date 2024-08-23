Anand Mahindra Lauds Kamala Harris' Chicago Speech As 'Tour De Force': 'Should Not Miss Hearing Her Address'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ahead of the US Presidential in November, Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, on Friday hailed US Vice President Kamala Harris and her speech as she accepted her party's nomination at the National in Chicago.

Harris is the second woman to do so for the Democratic Party after former first lady Hillary Clinton.

Sharing a New York Time's picture from her Chicago event, Mahindra said the“amazing photograph” articulates the essence of Kamala Harris' campaign-Hope, Aspiration, Dreams.

| How Kamala Harris would govern

The picture shows a young girl looking upon Kamala Harris.

In these times, Mahindra added, the 75 days left until the election is almost an eternity in political campaign life.“And the race will be tight with the outcome unpredictable. But what we are fortunate to witness in front of our eyes and learn from, is a virtual transformation of perception and Image in just a month.”

| Kamala Harris' DNC Speech: Middle-class tax cut and ending tyranny | Top quotes

He said it is a phenomenon that will be dissected, analysed and cross-examined by psychologists, academics and strategists for decades,“regardless of whether she wins or loses”.

Returning to Harris' acceptance speech last night in Chicago, Mahindra said it was a“tour de force" – a feat or display of strength, skill, and ingenuity.“In optics, content and delivery.”

| 'Kamala will inspire generations...': Biden ahead of her nomination acceptance

You cannot make a great speech without having one defining goal in your messaging, he said adding that hers was a reiteration but also an audacious redefining of the American Dream.

“If you are a student of public speaking and communication of ideas, you should not miss hearing her address. It is a living class room.”

| Kamala Harris family: From potential first gentleman spouse to stepkids Check out Anand Mahindra's post here:| The high-stakes race to define Kamala Harris Kamala Harris' Chicago speech

In describing her“unexpected” ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden decided to leave the race in July, 59-year-old Kamala Harris said that she is“no stranger to unlikely journeys.”

“America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I'm no stranger to unlikely journeys,” she said.

| 'Is Kamala Harris Indian?' Hulk Hogan sparks row

Her speech captured the prevailing momentum and directly countered Republican criticisms, drawing on her personal story to present herself as uniquely qualified to address traditional vulnerabilities such as the economy, immigration, and crime. She criticized her opponent, Donald Trump, accusing him of pursuing his own interests rather than those of the voters.

(With agency inputs)