Yunji Announces Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were RMB106.0 million (US$14.6 million), compared with RMB167.1 million in the same period of 2023. The change was primarily due to

soft consumer confidence and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had a near-term impact on sales. Repeat purchase rate[2] in the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 was 73.5%.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "In the second quarter of 2024, we continued to enhance our efforts in short videos and livestreaming while also integrating offline initiatives alongside our digital presence. Recognizing the significant potential within the silver economy in China, we diversified our product mix and services to better serve the mature adult demographic. By complementing our online efforts with these offline initiatives and refining our product offerings, we aim to broaden our customer base and increase repeat purchases. This balanced approach reflects our commitment to adaptability and sustainable growth in a dynamic market environment."

"Our current financial position allows us to support our strategic initiatives. We regularly assess the profitability of both new and existing business lines, making thoughtful adjustments in response to market changes. This approach helps us maintain a stable financial position in a shifting business landscape. As we move forward, we will continue to pursue growth opportunities prudently while ensuring our financial stability," said Mr. Yeqing Cui, Senior Financial Director of Yunji.

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues

were RMB106.0 million (US$14.6 million), compared with RMB167.1 million in the same period of 2023. This change was primarily due to soft consumer confidence and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had a near-term impact on sales.



Revenues from sales of merchandise were RMB83.0 million (US$11.4 million), compared with RMB131.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB21.1 million (US$2.9 million), compared with RMB34.3 million in the same period of 2023. Other revenues were RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB1.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 30.0% to RMB56.6 million (US$7.8 million), or 53.4% of total revenues, from RMB80.8 million, or 48.4% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly attributable to the change in merchandise sales, for which revenues are recognized on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of the costs related to the sales of merchandise in the second quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses decreased by 33.9% to RMB73.3million (US$10.1 million) from RMB110.8 million in the same period of 2023.



Fulfillment expenses

decreased by 30.9% to RMB20.7 million (US$2.8 million), or 19.5% of total revenues, from RMB29.9 million, or 17.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, and (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

Sales and marketing expenses

decreased by 35.0% to RMB21.7 million (US$3.0 million), or 20.5% of total revenues, from RMB33.4 million, or 20.0% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in member management fees.

Technology and content expenses decreased by 14.4% to RMB12.2 million (US$1.7 million), or 11.5% of total revenues, from RMB14.3 million, or 8.5% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and (ii) reduced server service fees. General and administrative expenses

decreased by 43.8% to RMB18.7 million (US$2.6 million), or 17.6% of total revenues, from RMB33.2 million, or 19.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in the allowance for credit losses, and (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

Loss from operations was RMB23.1 million (US$3.2 million), compared with RMB11.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Financial income, net was RMB10.9 million (US$1.5 million), compared with financial loss, net of RMB12.7 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to an increase in the fair value changes of equity securities investments.

Net loss was RMB11.9 million (US$1.6 million), compared with RMB41.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB9.7 million (US$1.3 million), compared with RMB39.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.01, compared with RMB0.02 in the same period of 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net loss as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net loss because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net loss enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation." The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net loss. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.



Conference Call

