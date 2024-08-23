RTA Achieves ISO 10007 Certification For Excellence In Configuration Management

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai. Roads and Authority. 22nd August 2024:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) are the first to achieve ISO 10007 in the IMETA (India, Middle East, Turkey & Africa) region for configuration. This prestigious certification underscores RTA's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products and services through governing engineering changes and achieve digital traceability across the timeline of the infrastructure. This is achieved through rigorous practices in configuration management framework and processes. ISO 10007 provides comprehensive guidelines for configuration management, a critical element in managing the accountability, integrity, and traceability of Dubai's Railway throughout their lifecycle yielding a sustained and ever improving services to the public.

By achieving this certification, RTA has demonstrated its dedication to implementing and maintaining a robust configuration management system, ensuring that all Dubai Rail asset configurations and information capitalization across their lifecycle is maximized with accountability and traceability.

The key benefits of ISO 10007 certification include enhanced quality assurance, ensuring consistency and reliability in product performance by meticulously managing all configuration aspects. It also improves traceability by maintaining detailed records of all product configurations, facilitating quick identification and resolution of issues. The certification enables efficient change management, streamlining the process of managing changes to product configurations and minimizing risks and disruptions. Additionally, it ensures regulatory compliance, meeting international standards and reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence and adherence to global best practices.

The ISO 10007 certification was awarded following a rigorous audit and evaluation process conducted by the British Standards Institute (BSI) Group. This comprehensive assessment involved a thorough review of RTA's configuration management procedures, documentation, and implementation practices to ensure full compliance with the ISO 10007 standard.

As a certified organization, RTA will continue to refine and enhance its configuration management processes to maintain compliance with ISO 10007 standards. This certification not only enhances the RTA's operational efficiencies but also provides customers with the assurance that RTA is dedicated to delivering services of the highest quality. The certification from BSI as an independent, trusted, and global organisation demonstrates RTA's commitment to meeting high standards while enhancing our credibility and reputation. This certification gives confidence that RTA meets recognized international standards, providing us with a competitive edge in the marketplace.