Make A Statement - New Lighting And Art Gallery Specialising In Iconic Designs

Curarto pendant light inspired by a Greek mythology an Aetolian princess who was famed for her beautiful black hair and snowy skin

A new beacon for art enthusiasts and interior design aficionados, an exquisite collection of fine art, bespoke prints & wallpaper, and striking lighting.

SINGAPORE, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FINE ARTCurarto proudly presents a curated selection of fine art from established and up and coming European artists.Our original fine art collection from Europe showcases mixed media, acrylic, and oil techniques on various mediums and in various sizes including large format. The collection leans towards decorative paintings, meaning the artworks are chosen for their aesthetic appeal and ability to enhance a space.TAILOR MADE PRINTSUnlike traditional paintings, these prints can be tailored to fit specific dimensions and design preferences, making them ideal for both residential and commercial settings.The 500 original artworks provide an affordable yet sophisticated alternative to original paintings, allowing everyone to enjoy beautiful, personalised artwork without compromising on quality. Whether creating a cohesive look in a hotel lobby or adding a unique touch to your home, Curarto prints deliver elegance and adaptability to meet your needs.The user selects the images of their choice the meda of their choice from a range of options, the size, and whether they would like it framed and it will be printed to order in our state of the art facility in Italy. Media include canvas, acrylic, aluminium panels, and sound absorbing options perfect for hospitality.WALLPAPEROur hard-wearing, feature-rich mural wallpaper collection blends the timeless allure of exceptional designs with cutting-edge technology from Italy. Crafted from fine strands of intricately woven fiberglass, it redefines the standards of wall coverings with its unique qualities. Over 400 original designs from International designers can be selected, or you can provide your own design.Our fiberglass wallpaper offers:. Environmentally friendly alternative to vinyl. Durability: designed to withstand wear and tear making sure it looks as stunning for years to come. Naturally non-toxic, anti-bacterial and breathable (avoiding new mould forming) and fire-retardant. For use indoors/outdoors/internal floors/bathrooms. Acoustic sound proofing range which absorbs sound whilst looking amazing. Luxury gold and silver options are available with metal fibres, which give atrue gold or silver appearanceLIGHTINGCurarto lighting from Italy transforms spaces with its innovative blend of artistry and functionality, offering a truly unique experience that captivates both the eye and the imagination. Each piece is a bold statement, fusing unexpected materials and whimsical designs to create lighting that transcends mere utility.With a daring approach that challenges traditional boundaries, Curarto redefines what lighting can be, turning it into a form of self-expression that sparks conversations and brings spaces to life in extraordinary ways. Their collections are not just lighting fixtures; they are artful masterpieces that set the stage for unforgettable interiors.Including chandeliers, pendants, ceiling, wall lights and outdoor lighting perfect for hospitality, public spaces and private residences.“We are excited to launch Curarto Gallery in Singapore, a space where art and design converge to inspire creativity and elevate interiors,” said Matthew Levin, Director at Curarto.“Our selection of fine art, bespoke prints, wallpaper and unique lighting is curated to offer designs that grab attention and start conversations."Curarto Gallery invites architects, art lovers, interior designers, and the general public to visit and explore the diverse range of artistic offerings. The gallery aims to be a place where visitors can find inspiration, and something totally unique.For more information about Curarto and its collections, please visit Curarto.ABOUT CURARTOCurarto is the creation of the innovative thinkers behind Spaceman, Singapore's most exciting furniture brand and leader in space saving furniture. For this reason the Curarto Gallery is manifested within the Spaceman 5000 square foot showroom at 259 Lavender street.Curarto is dedicated to bringing the finest art, bespoke prints, and innovative lighting solutions to Singapore. By collaborating with renowned artists and designers, Curarto aims to provide a unique platform for artistic expression and interior design excellence.Media Contact:Matthew Levin DirectorEmail: ... Phone: +65 9647 2049 Website:

