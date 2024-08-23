Indian Bus Falls Into River In Nepal Killing 14 Passengers, Injuring 16 Others
Date
8/23/2024 5:42:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW DELHI, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- At least 14 people were killed and 16 others injured as an Indian passenger bus plunged into Marsyangdi River at Anbu Khaireni of Tanahun district of Nepal, Nepalese Police said on Friday.
The Kathmandu Post reported quoting Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Armed Police Force of Nepal Shailendra Thapa as saying that so far 14 bodies were recovered and 16 others were taken to hospital with injuries.
The bus carrying Indian number plate from Uttar Pradesh was carrying around 40 passengers as per preliminary reports. The doomed bus was heading to Kathmandu from Pokhara city in Nepal.
Officials from Uttar Pradesh said that they are investigating whether the passengers are from India or not. (end)
atk
MENAFN23082024000071011013ID1108593246
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.