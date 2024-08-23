Edo's Openadr 2.0B Certification Boosts Scalability Of Grid-Interactive Buildings And Virtual Power Plants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Edo , a leader in energy and demand optimization solutions, proudly announces that its OpenADR 2.0b-certified VEN interface is now available. This certification from the OpenADR Alliance sets a new standard for seamless integration between grid-interactive efficient commercial buildings and utility operations. It marks a significant step in Edo's mission to achieve efficiency, reliability, and decarbonization with Virtual Power Plants (VPPs).The OpenADR 2.0b certification enables Edo's cloud-based platform to deliver superior performance by ensuring interoperability with utility demand response programs. By leveraging this technology, utilities can optimize the dispatch of grid-interactive efficient buildings as dynamic grid assets, thereby improving the efficiency and responsiveness of VPPs.“We're thrilled to add OpenADR 2.0b certification to our portfolio,” said Sam Skrivan, Software Solutions Director at Edo.“This certification underscores our commitment to providing utilities with cutting-edge tools to manage grid demand effectively while enabling commercial buildings to play an active role in energy management.”Key Benefits of OpenADR 2.0b-Certified Interface:Interoperability: Seamless communication with utility systems, ensuring efficient demand response operations.Enhanced Efficiency: Optimizes the use of grid-interactive efficient buildings, contributing to a more resilient grid.Scalability: Supports the growth and integration of VPPs across diverse markets and geographies.Edo's OpenADR 2.0b certification achievement reflects its ongoing dedication to innovation in energy management and its role as a trusted partner to utilities and commercial buildings.About Edo:Edo is a leading provider of innovative energy efficiency and demand flexibility solutions. We partner with utilities to transform commercial buildings into efficient, reliable contributors to the electric grid. Utilities rely on Edo's virtual power plants and AI-driven technology to optimize thousands of buildings and aggregate distributed energy resources. Edo's technology and expertise improve energy consumption, reduce costs, and cut carbon emissions for a sustainable future. Follow Edo on LinkedIn .

