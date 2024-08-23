(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cruzeiro clinched a thrilling win at Mineirão Stadium, defeating Boca Juniors in a dramatic penalty shootout.



After a tense 2-2 draw on aggregate, their 5-4 victory in penalties secured a quarterfinal spot in the Copa Sudamericana against Club Libertad.



The match began with immediate drama. Just seconds in, Boca Juniors' Luis Advíncula received a red card for fouling Lucas Romero.



This incident left the Argentine team one man short from the onset. Seizing the advantage, Cruzeiro aggressively pressed forward.



Matheus Pereira fired a shot, which the goalkeeper initially blocked. However, Matheus Henrique quickly pounced on the rebound and scored, igniting cheers at the 9th minute.







Building on their momentum, Cruzeir widened the lead at the 21st minute. After a corner was not cleared properly, Walace seized the opportunity.



He drilled a low shot into the net, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Yet, Boca Juniors responded just before the first half ended.



A precise cross found Cristian Lema, who headed it towards Milton Giménez. Unmarked, Giménez executed a perfect volley to equalize the aggregate score.



The tense match moved to penalties, showcasing both teams' skill under pressure.



Cruzeiro's Willian, Matheus Henrique, Marlon, Dinenno, and Barreal all converted their shots.



Boca Juniors' Rojo, Lema, Blanco, and Figal kept pace, but Merentiel's miss proved decisive, handing Cruzeiro the win.



Next, Cruzeiro faces Internacional in Brazil's national league. Meanwhile, Boca Juniors, already qualified for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, will meet Estudiantes in the Argentine Championship.



This exhilarating match highlighted the strategic depth and emotional highs of the Copa Sudamericana.



It underscored Cruzeiro's resilience and strategic acumen, propelling them forward in their quest for continental prominence.



Dramatic Victory: Cruzeiro Outlasts Boca Juniors in Copa Sudamericana Showdown

MENAFN23082024007421016031ID1108592745