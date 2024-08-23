Fake NCC Camp Sexual Assault: Prime Suspect In Case Dies By Suicide After Consuming Rat Poison
Date
8/23/2024 3:25:40 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fake NCC Camp sexual assault: The prime accused in the sexual assault case of a school girl at a fake NCC camp in Tamil Nadu's Bargur allegedly died by suicide, a Police official told PTI on Friday.
According to the report, the prime accused Sivaraman died after he consumed rat poison ahead of his arrest on August 19. Later, he was admitted to the government Medical College hospital in Krishnagiri. Sivaraman was among 11 people, including the school authorities who were arrested by the Bargur All Women police for organising fake NCC camp.
(More to come)
MENAFN23082024007365015876ID1108592722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.