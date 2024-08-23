Fake NCC Camp Sexual Assault: Prime Suspect In Case Dies By Suicide After Consuming Rat Poison

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fake NCC Camp sexual assault: The prime accused in the sexual assault case of a school girl at a fake NCC camp in Tamil Nadu's Bargur allegedly died by suicide, a official told PTI on Friday.



According to the report, the prime accused Sivaraman died after he consumed rat poison ahead of his arrest on August 19. Later, he was admitted to the Medical College hospital in Krishnagiri. Sivaraman was among 11 people, including the school authorities who were arrested by the Bargur All Women police for organising fake NCC camp.

(More to come)