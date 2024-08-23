North America Is Expected To Witness A Major Market Share In Pigment Dispersion Market.

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Pigment dispersion is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, owing to its increasing use in end-use industries such as construction, automotive and transportation, printing, among others. Global demand for pigment dispersion is driven by several factors such as preference of consumers for the provision of thermal barrier coatings in residential construction, colorful packaging materials for food and beverages and use of coatings in the automotive sector to cater the continuously expanding automotive sector.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global pigment dispersion market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America is expected to be dominant in the pigment dispersion market owing to its increasing use in end-use industries in which economies such as the U.S and Mexico have a leading presence. There has been a significant rise in the use and consumption of pharmaceutical products and medicinal drugs. North America region includes leading pharmaceutical companies which are boosting the market growth in this segment.



Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the pigment dispersion market, owing to its notable presence in the furniture market where pigment dispersion is used. Additionally, several large automotive manufacturing companies are expected to drive market growth in the region.

The Asia-Pacific pigment dispersion market is expected to be the fastest growing region due to the presence of several emerging economies which are now witnessing a surge in urban and industrial expansion, owing to the rising investments from domestic and foreign investors.

LAMEA is expected to witness healthy growth in the pigment dispersion market.

Segmental Insights

Global pigment dispersion market is segmented on the basis of type and end use.

On the basis of type, it is further segmented into organic and inorganic. Inorganic segment is expected to be dominant in this market. However, preference towards environment-friendly pigments is expected to provide a boost in this market.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented as construction, automobile, aerospace, furniture, printing, and others. Construction & automobile segment is expected to witness significant rise in this market, owing to the increasing disposable incomes of the consumers. Increasing investment and demand for paints & coatings for infrastructural developments in the developing countries of the APAC region such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and others are gaining traction in the market.

Pigments Dispersion Market Segmentation

By Type



Organic

Inorganic



By End Use



Construction

Automobile

Aerospace

Furniture

Printing

Others



Regions Covered

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA





