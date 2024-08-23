Central Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Emirati Women's Day

(MENAFNEditorial) Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, is honouring the remarkable contributions and achievements of Emirati women with an exclusive promotions at three of its luxurious properties: Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, Royal Central Hotel The Palm, and C Central Resort The Palm.



Emirati Women’s Day, established in 2015 by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, is a significant day dedicated to recognizing the role of women in the development of the UAE. This year, Central Hotels & Resorts is proud to join the nation in celebrating this important occasion with a special offer designed to create unforgettable experiences.



On August 28, guests can enjoy a 25% discount on room bookings, providing an ideal opportunity for a serene staycation or a luxurious escape within the city. Additionally, to complement the stay, guests will receive a 15% discount on food and beverages, allowing them to indulge in exquisite dining experiences across the hotels' renowned restaurants and lounges.



In preparation for this special day, Central Hotels & Resorts will adorn its properties with Emirati Women’s Day-themed decorations from August 27 to 28, creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere. Every lady guest will be warmly welcomed with a fresh flower upon arrival, accompanied by a heartfelt message. This personal touch aims to make each guest feel truly special and appreciated, celebrating the essence of Emirati Women’s Day.



“At Central Hotels & Resorts, we are proud to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day by recognizing the invaluable contributions of Emirati women, both within our properties and across the nation. Some of these incredible women are part of our workforce, and their dedication and talents are vital to our success. This promotion is our way of showing our deep appreciation for their hard work and celebrating the important role they play in shaping our community and our future,” adds Abdulla Al Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Central Hotels and Resorts.



As an added benefit, guests staying at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay will enjoy complimentary access to the pristine beaches at the sister properties located on The Palm, further enhancing their experience of relaxation and leisure.



Bookings for this exclusive Emirati Women’s Day promotion can be made through Central Hotels' official website or by contacting the hotels directly via phone. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit





