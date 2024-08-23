Global Bone Metastasis Market Trends, Share, Growth, Insights Reports, Forecast

(MENAFN- Straits Research) According to the World Organization (WHO), in 2015, approximately 8.8 million people died due to cancer. Increasing prevalence of cancer such as blood cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer across the globe is influencing the growth of the bone metastasis market.

About 70% of all deaths occur from cancer in developing countries and middle class population owing to unhealthy lifestyle. Furthermore in 2018, lung, liver, stomach, colorectal and prostate cancers are five type of cancer that kill men more frequently comparatively other cancer in 2018.

Increasing the prevalence of cancer in women is driving the growth of the market. Approximately 30-50% of population of cancer suffered from smoking habit. Thus, increasing prevalence of smoking is driving the growth of the bone metastasis market in the coming year.

Segmentation

The global bone metastasis market is segmented by type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

Based on type, the market is segmented into osteolytic bone metastasis, osteoblastic bone metastasis, mixed bone metastasis and others. Osteolytic bone metastasis is expected to dominate during forecast period.

Based on the diagnosis, the market is segmented into biopsy, blood test, imaging and others.

On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into medical therapies, surgery, medication and others. Blood test is expected to hold the largest market share.

Based on the end-user the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmacies and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to be the leading segment during forecast period.

Regional analysis

The global bone metastasis market is divided into major four regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global bone metastasis market. Increasing prevalence of cancer such as breast cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, and thyroid cancer is driving the growth of the market.

Europe is expected to be the second leading region in the global bone metastasis market. Rise in number of cases of breast cancer owing to adoption of unhealthy life such less physically activity, increasing alcohol consumption, and obesity is driving the growth of the bone metastasis market.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2019–2026. Rising new cases of

lung, oral, lip, throat and neck cancers are driving the market.

Similarly, increasing prevalence of kidney, intestine and prostate cancer in geriatric population are also influence the market growth.

LAMEA is expected to witness sluggish growth in the global market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the lack of awareness regarding indication and weak healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key Players

The market comprises of some of the major players including Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Pharmalucence Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, and others.

Bone Metastasis Market Segmentation

By Type



Osteolytic Bone Metastasis

Osteoblastic Bone Metastasis

Mixed Bone Metastasis

Others



By Diagnosis



Biopsy

Blood Test

Imaging



X-ray

Bone Scintigraphy

Computerized Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography

Others



Others



By Treatment



Medical Therapies



Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Hormone Therapy

Ablation Therapy

Others



Surgery



Vertebroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Others



Medication



Pain Medications

Bone Building Medications

Others



Others



By End-User



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Pharmacies

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



