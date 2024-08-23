Global Bone Metastasis Market Trends, Share, Growth, Insights Reports, Forecast
According to the World health Organization (WHO), in 2015, approximately 8.8 million people died due to cancer. Increasing prevalence of cancer such as blood cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer across the globe is influencing the growth of the bone metastasis market.
About 70% of all deaths occur from cancer in developing countries and middle class population owing to unhealthy lifestyle. Furthermore in 2018, lung, liver, stomach, colorectal and prostate cancers are five type of cancer that kill men more frequently comparatively other cancer in 2018.
Increasing the prevalence of cancer in women is driving the growth of the market. Approximately 30-50% of population of cancer suffered from smoking habit. Thus, increasing prevalence of smoking is driving the growth of the bone metastasis market in the coming year.
Segmentation
The global bone metastasis market is segmented by type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.
Based on type, the market is segmented into osteolytic bone metastasis, osteoblastic bone metastasis, mixed bone metastasis and others. Osteolytic bone metastasis is expected to dominate during forecast period.
Based on the diagnosis, the market is segmented into biopsy, blood test, imaging and others.
On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into medical therapies, surgery, medication and others. Blood test is expected to hold the largest market share.
Based on the end-user the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmacies and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to be the leading segment during forecast period.
Regional analysis
The global bone metastasis market is divided into major four regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
North America is expected to dominate the global bone metastasis market. Increasing prevalence of cancer such as breast cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, and thyroid cancer is driving the growth of the market.
Europe is expected to be the second leading region in the global bone metastasis market. Rise in number of cases of breast cancer owing to adoption of unhealthy life such less physically activity, increasing alcohol consumption, and obesity is driving the growth of the bone metastasis market.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2019–2026. Rising new cases of
lung, oral, lip, throat and neck cancers are driving the market.
Similarly, increasing prevalence of kidney, intestine and prostate cancer in geriatric population are also influence the market growth.
LAMEA is expected to witness sluggish growth in the global market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the lack of awareness regarding indication and weak healthcare infrastructure in the region.
Key Players
The market comprises of some of the major players including Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Pharmalucence Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, and others.
Bone Metastasis Market Segmentation
By Type
Osteolytic Bone Metastasis
Osteoblastic Bone Metastasis
Mixed Bone Metastasis
Others
By Diagnosis
Biopsy
Blood Test
Imaging
X-ray
Bone Scintigraphy
Computerized Tomography
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Positron Emission Tomography
Others
Others
By Treatment
Medical Therapies
Chemotherapy
Targeted Therapy
Hormone Therapy
Ablation Therapy
Others
Surgery
Vertebroplasty
Kyphoplasty
Others
Medication
Pain Medications
Bone Building Medications
Others
Others
By End-User
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Pharmacies
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
