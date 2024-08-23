Shah Rukh Khan once wanted Aryan Khan to be 'playboy'? Read on

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan have been married for over 30 years and share three children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Recently, an old comment by SRK about his elder son Aryan has resurfaced amidst the Kolkata sexual assault case, sparking renewed attention

Shah Rukh Khan once wanted Aryan Khan to be a 'playboy', later taught him to respect women

An old interview clip of Shah Rukh Khan from 1997 has gone viral, where he jokingly mentioned wanting Aryan Khan to be a 'playboy'

During the interview, SRK sarcastically expressed a desire for Aryan to be notorious among girls, even humorously warning his female co-stars about Aryan's potential pursuits

The resurfaced video led to diverse opinions online. While some criticized Shah Rukh Khan for making such remarks, others defended him, viewing his comments as harmless humor

In contrast to his earlier remarks, Shah Rukh Khan later emphasized teaching his sons to respect women. He acknowledged importance of raising boys with values that promote respect

SRK shared that he teaches Aryan not to break a girl's heart and to always treat women gently. He emphasized that disrespecting women is unforgivable

In 2017, SRK reiterated the importance of respecting women, stating that he would behead his sons if they ever harmed a woman. This strong statement underlined his commitment

His evolving stance on teaching his sons about respecting women reflects a broader societal shift towards gender sensitivity