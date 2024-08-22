Bangladeshi Gov't Revokes Diplomatic Passport Of Ex-PM Hasina

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Aug 23 (NNN-BSS) – The Bangladeshi of Home Affairs, issued a notification yesterday, directing former prime minister, Hasina, along with advisers, former cabinet members and all members of the recently dissolved National Parliament, to surrender their passports.

The directive also applies to their family members.

The notification, signed by Faisal Hasan, senior information officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs, outlines the procedure for issuing general passports, upon the surrender of diplomatic passports.

The instructions do not specify the legal actions that will be taken, if someone fails to surrender his/her diplomatic passport.– NNN-BSS

