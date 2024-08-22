Changex And Paramount Global Launch World Mental Health Day Community Fund

(MENAFN- Pressat) ChangeX and Paramount Global Launch World Mental Day Community Fund

New grant initiative funded by Paramount Global now available to support communities to turn awareness into action on World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2024

Funding will support up to 200 community projects across 10 countries and can now be accessed HERE

August 2024

ChangeX, the community engagement platform, and Paramount Global, today announced the launch of the World Mental Health Day Community Fund, a new multi-region mental health and well-being focused community fund.

The fund will support communities to start or expand projects that positively impact mental health and well-being in the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Netherlands, France and Chile. Communities can apply for funding now through September 22, 2024, to encourage action to commence on World Mental Health Day on October 10 2024.

This initiative is part of Paramount's ongoing commitment to support mental health and well-being around the world. The World Mental Health Day Community Fund builds on the success of the U.S. focused grant program timed to Mental Health Action Day (the third Thursday in May) spearheaded by Paramount's SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and supported by select CBS-owned local stations. This year, grants were provided to 22 non-profit organizations reaching young people across the country for local activations.

“At Paramount, we are committed to our legacy of creating impact through initiatives and campaigns to drive change in support of critical social issues, including mental health. Launching this initiative in many markets around the world will further the ability of communities to take action and promote mental health and well-being,” said Crystal Barnes, Executive Vice President of Social Impact and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Paramount.



Niamh McKenna, co-founder and head of impact, ChangeX, said:“We are delighted to partner with Paramount to support communities in 10 countries, providing support to local projects that promote mental health and well-being.”

The fund will support up to 200 community projects with grants of up to $2,000 USD available. Applicants can apply for funding for one of two options: to bring a proven mental health and well-being focused idea to life, such as mindful meals and sidewalk listening, or fund an original idea for a mental health and well-being focused community project. Funding to adopt proven ideas will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying applicants.

About ChangeX

ChangeX is a community engagement platform designed to get funding and resources directly into the hands of ordinary people to lead impactful projects in their neighborhoods. ChangeX was established in 2015. It works with social innovators to scale proven solutions to environmental, economic and social issues and partners with companies and foundations to support local communities with the necessary funding. Its funders include Microsoft, Accenture and the LEGO Foundation, among others. ChangeX is an international non-profit organisation, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teams based across Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.