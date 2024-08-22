(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pallet in Europe

size is estimated to grow by USD 7.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.44%

during the forecast period.

High applications of pallets in and load-handling sectors

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of iot integration in pallets. However,

rising material costs of pallets

Key market players include AUER GmbH, Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Cargopak Ltd., Casadei Pallets Srl, Craemer GmbH, De Vierhouten Groep BV, Dolav, Falkenhahn AG, HG Timber Ltd., Imbal Legno Snc, Nefab AB, Palettenwerk Kozik Sp. Z o.o., Pallets Bertini Group Srl, PGS Group, Sacchi Pallets Srl, Sartorilegno Srl, Schoeller Allibert, TESER SNC, Toscana Pallets Srl, and Van Leyen Pallets.







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled pallet market in Europe 2024-2028

- Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Wooden pallet, Plastic pallet, Corrugated pallet, and Metal pallet), End-user (Food and beverages, Transportation and warehousing, Retail, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Geography (Europe) Region Covered Europe Key companies profiled AUER GmbH, Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Cargopak Ltd., Casadei Pallets Srl, Craemer GmbH, De Vierhouten Groep BV, Dolav, Falkenhahn AG, HG Timber Ltd., Imbal Legno Snc, Nefab AB, Palettenwerk Kozik Sp. Z o.o., Pallets Bertini Group Srl, PGS Group, Sacchi Pallets Srl, Sartorilegno Srl, Schoeller Allibert, TESER SNC, Toscana Pallets Srl, and Van Leyen Pallets

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

IoT integration in pallets involves equipping them with sensors, communication devices, and data processing capabilities. This enables real-time tracking of pallet location, movement, and condition throughout the supply chain. Sensors monitor environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, and shock, which is crucial for industries like pharmaceuticals and food. Data generated from IoT-enabled pallets can be analyzed to identify trends, optimize processes, and manage inventory effectively. This data-driven approach enhances supply chain efficiency and prevents stockouts or overstock situations. The market for IoT-integrated pallets is expected to grow significantly due to these benefits.



Europe's pallet market is thriving with trends shaping the industry. Food safety regulations are a top priority, driving demand for robust pallets. Airports and docks see efficient loading and unloading through automation, with conveyor systems and robotic picking systems streamlining processes. Automation boosts productivity and warehouse space utilization. Online shopping growth fuels the need for distribution centers, benefiting consumers with faster delivery. Standardized pallets ensure compatibility, with various sizes and designs catering to different business needs. Machinery and metal construction, including forklifts and front loaders, ensure pallets can handle heavy loads. Substrates, stretch wrap, pallet collars, and glue maintain product stability during transport. Workers stack products securely using plastic wraps and cardboard boxes, while shippers rely on logistics services for seamless delivery of business items.



Market Analysis:

Market

Challenges



The European pallet market faces significant challenges due to rising material costs during the forecast period. Material costs play a vital role in pallet production profitability, influencing pricing strategies, supply chain management, and overall competitiveness. Higher material costs can squeeze profit margins for manufacturers, necessitating careful pricing strategies to remain competitive without sacrificing profitability. Fluctuations in material costs can disrupt supply chains, leading to delays in production and delivery schedule disruptions. Effective supply chain management is crucial to ensure a steady material supply. Additionally, raw material availability disruptions, such as those affecting wood, plastic, or metal, can further exacerbate cost challenges. To mitigate the impact of rising material costs, pallet manufacturers must improve production efficiency through optimized resource utilization and waste reduction. In summary, raw material cost increases may hinder the growth of the European pallet market during the forecast period. Europe's pallet market is experiencing significant growth due to rising consumer spending, e-commerce sector expansion, and increasing internet usage. Smartphone sales drive the need for efficient and lightweight pallets for easy handling in warehouses and transportation. Technical advancements include RFID chips for tracking and managing inventory. Multiple-trip pallets, made of recycled and reused materials, are popular due to their cost-effectiveness and environmental friendliness. Industries like chemical, housing, and infrastructure require high-strength pallets for heavy loads. Wooden pallets, composite wood, metal, corrugated, and various types like platform, deck, stringer, block, double-face, and solid deck pallets cater to diverse consumer needs. Warehousing & transportation consumers prioritize pallets with shock absorption and hygiene features. Industrial operations face risks of injury and require safe pallets. Recycling and repurposing pallets reduce waste and save costs. Supply chain management benefits from reusable and recyclable materials. Pallet jacks and conveyor belts facilitate efficient handling. Injection molding and blow molding are production methods used for pallet manufacturing.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This pallet market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Wooden pallet

1.2 Plastic pallet

1.3 Corrugated pallet 1.4 Metal pallet



2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Transportation and warehousing

2.3 Retail

2.4 Pharmaceutical 2.5 Others

3.1 Europe

1.1

Wooden pallet-

The European pallet market is a significant sector, serving various industries such as food and beverage, retail, and manufacturing. Key players include Ceva Logistics, DB Schenker, and DHL. They provide pallet transport and logistics services, ensuring efficient supply chain management. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for just-in-time delivery and e-commerce. Collaborative efforts, like the European Pallet Association, promote standardization and interoperability, enhancing market competitiveness.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

- Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Pallet Market in Europe is experiencing significant growth due to the rising consumer spending and increasing e-commerce activities. The market is witnessing various trends such as the use of lightweight, easy-handling pallets for efficient logistics services. Forklifts are commonly used for moving and stacking products, while stretch wrap and pallet collars ensure secure transportation. Plastic wraps and cardboard boxes are popular choices for packaging business items. Technical advancements have led to the development of RFID chips for tracking and managing inventory, as well as the use of composite wood, metal, and corrugated pallets. Injection molding and blow molding are popular manufacturing methods for producing customized pallets. Conveyor belts and robotic picking systems are being integrated to enhance efficiency in warehouses and distribution centers. Overall, the European Pallet Market is continuously evolving to meet the demands of modern business needs.

Market Research Overview

Pallets are essential horizontal support platforms used in various industries for transporting and storing business items. Forklifts and front loaders facilitate the handling of pallets, while substrates like stretch wrap, pallet collars, and glue ensure secure stacking of products. Pallets come in different forms, including plastic wraps, cardboard boxes, and various types such as wooden, composite wood, metal, and corrugated. Europe's e-commerce sector, fueled by smartphone sales and increasing internet usage, drives the demand for pallets in logistics services. Rising consumer spending on housing and infrastructure projects, technical advancements, and the chemical industry also contribute to the market's growth. Multiple-trip pallets, recycled and reused pallets, and environmentally friendly options are gaining popularity. Lightweight, easy-handling pallets with shock absorption capabilities are essential for e-commerce activities. Advanced pallet designs include RFID chips, solid deck, double-face, and hygienic options. Industrial operations, warehousing & transportation consumers, and supply chain management rely on pallets for efficient and productive warehouse space utilization. Recycling, repurposing, and automation, including conveyor systems and robotic picking systems, are essential for reducing manual labor risks and increasing efficiency. Food safety regulations, airports, docks, and loading/unloading areas also utilize pallets for various applications. Standardized pallet sizes and designs cater to machinery and metal construction industries, ensuring seamless integration into their operations.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Wooden Pallet



Plastic Pallet



Corrugated Pallet

Metal Pallet

End-user



Food And Beverages



Transportation And Warehousing



Retail



Pharmaceutical

Others

Geography Europe

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

