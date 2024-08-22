Women In The Field Of Emergency Management (WTFEM) Announces Launch Of New Website With Over 600 Resources

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WTFem Logo

WTFem Exists to Connect and Support Women In and Seeking to Enter the Emergency Management and Disaster Response Industries

- Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of AshBrittDEERFIELD BEACH, FL, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Women in the Field of Emergency Management (WTFem ), an initiative that encourages more women nationwide to consider a career in emergency management and disaster response industries and that provides resources to support their career goals and development, announced today the launch of their new website: . The site features over 600 easily accessible resources and content that supports women as they explore, engage, and grow in careers in emergency management. WTFem was launched in 2022 by Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of AshBritt, a leading national government solutions provider specializing in rapid-response disaster response, emergency management, and logistics.“Emergency management and disaster response is a strong and stable career field,” said Castillo.“With WTFem, we look to grow and support the professional network in the industry, particularly for women.”According to the website, the mission of WTFem is to“engage women in the emergency management and disaster response industries in order to support professional development and the industry's objectives of building resiliency and of effective planning, response and recovery.” WTFem shares resources, data, and personal experiences in one spot and connects women with others in the emergency management and disaster response industry.WTFem also hosts industry events, including panels, webinars, keynote presentations, and networking gatherings with topics that include:LeadershipSpeed mentoringCareer transitionsEarly career developmentWTFem's vision is to see women leaders at every level of emergency management and increased exposure to the field so that more women know about the strong, stable and impactful careers in the emergency management field.“Many women still do not have exposure to or information about the strong, financially stable, and fulfilling careers in emergency management and the related fields,” said Castillo.“The emergency management and disaster response industry offers great careers across the government, private, and public sectors. Many career paths in this field have accessible entry points for people with and without post-secondary education, and there are many training opportunities and certificate programs.”WTFem's website offers the following resources:Articles: Including those relating to emergency management, public works, women in business, first responders, and waste management ranging from media pieces, reports, and academic research.Mentorship: Including several mentorship programs for women in the field, which aid in professional growth, clarifying career goals, and expanding one's professional network.Education: Including a list of all the EM programs at colleges and universities across the United States and Canada.For a complete list of resources, visit resources/ . Connect with WTFem's LinkedIn Group here, and follow them on Instagram @wtfemergencymanagement.About WTFemWomen in the Field of Emergency Management (WTFem) connects women in the emergency management and disaster response industry and shares resources, events, personal experiences, and opportunities to encourage more women nationwide to consider a career in emergency management. Learn more at .

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 561-310-9921

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.