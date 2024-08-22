Family Dinner Nighttm Launches One More Meal A Week Together Initiative

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FISHKILL, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Family Dinner Night– a philanthropic movement dedicated to getting families back to the dinner table – is excited to announce the launch of its "One More Meal a Week Together" initiative currently underway in Fishkill, New York.

Family Dinner Night covers an everyday cost of living so that local families can enjoy One More Meal a Week Together.

Despite the significant benefits families get from eating together, only 30% are doing so, less than ever before, according to a recent study by Harvard Graduate School of Education . This grassroots initiative encourages families to sit down at the dinner table for just "One More Meal a Week Together," with Family Dinner Night TM providing the "how", i.e. tips and tricks from real families.

Representatives from the Family Dinner Night TM movement are

collaborating with local businesses and community officials to help make it easier for families to get together for dinner. The Family Dinner Night TM team is surprising residents with random acts of kindness - gifting free groceries, offering complimentary dining experiences, hosting giveaways and more - as a way to cover every day costs of living for busy families. The catch? There isn't one. Family Dinner Night TM simply asks that recipients of these acts use the money they saved or received to have One More Meal a Week Together.

The initiative will also recognize individuals whose commitment to community often takes them away from meal times with their own families. Family Dinner Night TM will be hosting events that give back to first responders, medical professionals, firefighters and local heroes.

About Family Dinner Night TM : Family Dinner Night TM, proudly sponsored by Cooked Perfect ® Meatballs, is a movement dedicated to bringing families back to the dinner table for just one more meal per week. Focused on the practical aspects of this challenge, Family Dinner Night TM provides families, who are eating together less than ever before, with easy recipes, valuable advice, and tips and tricks for reconnecting at the dinner table. For more information, please visit: or email [email protected] .

