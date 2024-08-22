Novonor’S Legal Troubles Cast Shadow Over Braskem’S Finances

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Braskem (BRKM5) is increasingly concerned about the strain from an R$ 8 ($1.4) billion indemnity claim.



This claim was filed by its controlling shareholder, Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht.



Local reported this development, which has sparked significant concern. The petrochemical giant has warned that enforcing the judgment could jeopardize its financial stability.



Braskem might struggle to meet obligations under leniency agreements made in Brazil, the United States, and Switzerland.



Additionally, the company could suffer significant financial damage, potentially leading to criminal implications.



In May, the São Paulo State Court ordered Novonor to pay a substantial indemnity to Braskem.







This ruling responded to a 2018 request from minority shareholders. These shareholders accused Novonor of abusing its control over the company.



The court also mandated that Novonor compensate the plaintiffs with a 5% premium on the indemnity. Furthermore, Novonor must cover 10% of the total in legal fees and court costs.



Braskem, however, argues that this lawsuit does not align with its interests. According to the company, the lawsuit only serves the plaintiffs involved.



Moreover, a source suggests that the ruling offers little hope of actual compensation. Novonor's ongoing judicial recovery complicates the situation further.



If the judgment stands, the debt would be absorbed into Novonor's broader restructuring plan.

Why This Matters

This legal battle underscores the fragility of Braskem's financial standing. The potential consequences of the ruling extend beyond financial loss.



Braskem's ability to adhere to international legal agreements could be compromised. This situation could influence investor confidence, affecting the company's market position and strategic planning.



Furthermore, the case highlights the broader struggles within Novonor. Once at the forefront of Brazilian industry, Novonor now grapples with financial instability and legal challenges.



The resolution of this case could set a precedent for companies with complex ownership structures. It may also impact how they navigate legal and financial crises.



This story serves as a reminder of the intricate relationship between corporate governance, shareholder rights, and financial stability.



In markets where legal rulings have far-reaching impacts, these factors play a crucial role. The outcome of this case could significantly affect multinational operations and investor perceptions.

