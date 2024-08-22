Zelensky On Operation In Kursk Region: We Are Returning The War To Where It Came From

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region is absolutely fair and that Ukraine is returning the war to where Russia brought it to Ukrainian land.

The Ukrainian leader said this in his speech at the 7th International Veterans Forum "Ukraine. Veterans. Unity," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I have just returned from our Sumy region, from the border area, from areas that border enemy territory and from where our units are extremely effective in responding to Russia's invasion. By sending the war to where Russia brought it to our land, we are sending it home. This is absolutely fair. In addition to justice, it is also very effective," Zelensky said.

He said that in order to end the war, it is necessary to create as many problems as possible for the Russian state on its territory.

"We must all understand that in order to expel the occupier from our land, we must create as many problems as possible for the Russian state on its territory. This is the heroic work of our soldiers. And this heroic work is more accurate, more long-range, and more effective," Zelensky said.

He concluded that all operations carried out today by Ukrainian forces are a systematic way to defend Ukraine, by ending this war on the terms dictated by an independent Ukraine.

"Our defense operations in the Donetsk region, the Kharkiv region, in southern Ukraine, our liberation from the Russian Black Sea fleet, our operation in the Kursk region – these are daily strikes on Russian military facilities. All this is our systemic way of defending Ukraine, the way to end this war on the terms of an independent Ukraine. I am sure that we will overcome this path, no matter how difficult it may be," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's offensive operation in Russia's Kursk region began on August 6, 2024. On August 15, it was announced that a military commandant's office had been created in Ukrainian-controlled areas in the Kursk region and that Major General Eduard Moskaliov had been appointed as its head.

Zelensky previously stated that Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region helped destroy the logistics of the Russian army and deplete their reserves.