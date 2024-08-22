Western Reserve Academy's Written In The Stars Contest Awards Full Tuition Scholarship To Stellar Student

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the

U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón's partnership with NASA and her penning of "A Poem for Europa " that will launch into space inscribed on the Europa Clipper in October, an anonymous donor challenged Western Reserve Academy, a top-ranked boarding school in Ohio, to find a student curious about the convergence of art and science. The winning student has received a full scholarship to the school for the 2024-25 school year.

April Breanna Lincoln, Western Reserve Academy Class of 2028

Applicants were asked to prepare a project that creatively expressed the theme of "light and truth," the school's motto, using any medium of their choice - fine arts, music, dance, graphic design, poetry, coding or more.

April Breanna Lincoln is the winner of the scholarship, valued at more than $250,000. The Milford Center, OH resident – who has moved more than two hours to live at the boarding school – said she heard about the opportunity through her older sister, then submitted an art display, incorporating projection, a shadow box, refracted light, archived photographs from the Hubble telescope and a video she spliced together in an effort to immerse the viewer in outer space.

"The purpose of my submission, 'Universe in a Box,' was to reflect the idea that there's beauty in ordinary things," said Lincoln. "To me, science is art. It's the art of seeing beyond everyday things and asking 'why'...to bring ideas into light and find the truth. This project, though simple, means the world."

The school's scholarship committee was impressed with Lincoln's ingenuity and involvement. Lincoln added, "I've always been very involved in my community. In middle school, I volunteered at the library and a local hospital and worked with a women's empowerment group." Other interests of this multifaceted young woman include soccer, cheerleading, saxophone, Power of the Pen, National Junior Honor Society (where she served as president), drama club and archery.

Born in Uganda by the name April Breanna, Lincoln's mother explained that it was difficult for the family to pronounce the 'A' in April. As a result, she has used her middle name, Breanna, for most of her life. But Lincoln decided to enter the WRA scholarship contest using her given name as a glimpse into the self discovery she envisions for herself in high school. "I want people to know my name," said Lincoln. "I want to make a difference."

Suzanne Walker Buck, Head of School at Western Reserve Academy, said, "The interplay between science and art, and the space between, offers opportunity for insight and inspiration. The Written in the Stars contest sparked creativity from handmade quilts to music composition and performance. WRA is so fortunate to have seen the talent of so many young people and to welcome April to our community this year."

In line with the contest theme, WRA welcomed a special guest to celebrate the winner. Robert Pappalardo, Project Scientist, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Fellow and Senior Research Scientist at NASA's JPL in the Planetary Science Section was featured on the BBC podcast with Ada Limón that originally inspired the Written in the Stars scholarship.

In addition to sharing his work on NASA's Europa Clipper mission (headed to Jupiter's moon Europa in October), Pappalardo spoke about wonder, exploration and discovery. "It's amazing that a podcast I recorded at my desk at home inspired a donation that enables a student to come to Western Reserve Academy to study the intersection of science and art," said Pappalardo.

Buck said, "Through creative collaborations between scientists and poets, philanthropists and potential students, Written in the Stars lived up to its name, delivering a student who is simply out of this world. We can't wait to see what the new school year holds for April." WRA awards more than $9 million in financial aid every year.

Western Reserve Academy was founded in 1826. It is ranked top in the state for STEM and college preparation and was named the Most Beautiful Private School in Ohio by Architectural Digest. The student body includes 426 students from 40 countries and 30 states. The spirited school believes in joy in education and has even been known to sing about it .

