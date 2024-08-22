Investornewsbreaks Metalert Inc. (MLRT) Partners With Walk The Talk America, Announces Participation At The 105Th American Legion National Convention

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) , a pioneer in the field of wearable human and high value asset tracking, today announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Walk the Talk America (“WTTA”), a Pro-2A non-profit bridging the gap between mental and responsible firearm ownership. In addition, the company announced that its CEO, Patrick Bertagna, will be speaking on the Innovations in Lethal Means and Firearms Safety panel at the Be the One Symposium . The Symposium will be hosted at the 105th American Legion National scheduled for August 23-29 in New Orleans.

To view the full press release, visit

About MetAlert Inc.

MetAlert and its subsidiaries occupy a commanding position in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and licensing of GPS wearable technology, asset recovery services, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. With over two decades of industry expertise and a robust portfolio of patients, MetAlert is the go-to solution provider for consumers and patients grappling with mobility, cognitive, and spatial awareness challenges. This demographic represents approximately 2.9% of the global population. The company delivers comprehensive global solutions encompassing logistics, hardware, software, and connectivity. Notable achievements include GunAlert the world's first all in one firearm safety solution gun lock with patented motion sensor and GPS theft recovery. And the groundbreaking GPS SmartSole, a fusion of Dr. Scholl's comfort with LoJack's tracking prowess. It stands as the world's inaugural invisible wearable tracking device, designed for individuals susceptible to wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert's subscription-based model thrives on technology innovation fortified by intellectual property safeguards. The company boasts international distribution channels serving customers across 40 countries, alongside its role as a U.S. Military Government contractor. In addition to public health entities, MetAlert caters to municipalities, emergency and law enforcement agencies, private educational institutions, assisted living facilities, NGOs, senior care residences, consumers, and small enterprises. Recognizing its excess capacity within its distribution center and backend processes also presents an opportunity to expand revenue streams and diversify its operations. For more information, visit the company's website at .

The latest news and updates relating to MLRT are available in the company's newsroom at

