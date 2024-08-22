Flixxo (FLIXX), A Revolutionary Content Creation Ecosystem, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Flixxo (FLIXX) for all BitMart users on August 22, 2024. The FLIXX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Flixxo (FLIXX)?

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a transformative platform that revolutionizes content creation by integrating Streaming, Finance, and AI within a unique ecosystem powered by the Flixx cryptocurrency. Over the past seven years, Flixxo's streaming service has empowered users to access free short and independent content while earning Flixx tokens by watching ads.

Then, these Flixx are used to unlock Flixxo's content, providing a transparent and equitable compensation model for creators who monetize directly with each reproduction a thriving community of +185,000 users and over 300 global creators, Flixxo fosters an environment where creators, audiences, and advertisers mutually benefit.

Why Flixxo (FLIXX)?

Flixxo (FLIXX) is more than just a streaming platform; it represents a new era of content creation and distribution. The introduction of Bluebits, an innovative fundraising method utilizing regulated NFTs (ERC-721) as security tokens, allows investors to not only own collectible items but also earn passive income in stablecoins, blending financial innovation with the content economy.

Additionally, the upcoming launch of Insomnia, a suite of AI tools, will further empower creators by making content production faster, easier, and more affordable, enhancing the overall Flixxo ecosystem. Flixxo is poised to be a leading force in the content and finance industries, offering significant value to both creators and investors.

Token Name: Flixxo

Token Symbol: FLIXX

Token Type: ETH

Total Supply: 222,151,328 FLIXX

To learn more about Flixxo (FLIXX), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

