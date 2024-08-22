Keybank Donates $5,000 To The Boys & Girls Clubs Of Buffalo To Support The 2 Pack A Backpack Drive
KeyBank proudly donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo to support the annual 2 Pack a Backpack school supply
drive on WGRZ-TV . This effort helps families in need across Western New York purchase all the essential supplies needed for their children to start the school year.
“The cost of school supplies can be a stressful barrier for many families as we start the school year,” said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo Market President. 'We are proud to support the 2 Pack a Backpack drive and applaud the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo and WGRZ-TV for making the start of the school year easier for local students and their families.”
