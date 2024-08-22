Essity 2023 Annual And Sustainability Report: Reducing Our Environmental Impact

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Essity

Reducing Our Environmental Impact

The climate crisis is one of the defining issues of our time. Its global effects are far-reaching and impact both life on the planet and Essity's business. As one of the world's leading hygiene and companies, we are scaling up our efforts to reduce environmental impact throughout our value chain.

Emissions



Joined business ambition for 1.5°C

Committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 SBTi targets by 2030 covering Scope 1 and 2 (energy and electricity) and Scope 3 (key raw materials, transports and waste)

Highlights:



Increasing spectrum of alternative fibers – products with pulp made from wheat straw launched during 2022. Read more

Forest and Fiber



Committed to responsible forest management

Cooperation to combat forest degradation, deforestation and protect biodiversity 100% FSCTM and PEFCTM

Highlights:



Essity first to produce tissue in a CO2-free production process using renewable hydrogen. Read more

Plastics



Reduce primary fossil plastics with smarter designs and replace with renewable or recycled materials

Develop fully reusable and hybrid products Support sustainable consumption with superior products and digital solutions

Highlights:



Great progress in 2022 in increasing recycled content in product packaging with up to 85%. Read more

Waste



Zero production waste by 2030

Products and services for a circular society through”Reduce, Reuse & Recycle” Develop circular solutions and explore new business models with partners

Highlights:



Acceleration of reusables in many categories during 2022, from leakproof apparel to hybrid baby diapers (i.e., hybrid Baby diapers, Modibodi, Knix). Read more

Water



Securing water management

Improving water use and water quality to protect ecosystems Essity is investing in new wastewater treatment technology

Highlights:



Entering pilot phase in 2023 of an exclusive partnership with the global technology company Voith to develop a new tissue making process that will reduce energy and CO2 emissions while cutting water consumption by up to 95%. Read more

The name Essity stems from the words“essentials” and“necessities”. Hygiene and health are the essence of well-being. As a global, leading hygiene and health company, we offer products and services that are essential to people's everyday lives. That is why we are called Essity.

