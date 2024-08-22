Essity 2023 Annual And Sustainability Report: Reducing Our Environmental Impact
Reducing Our Environmental Impact
The climate crisis is one of the defining issues of our time. Its global effects are far-reaching and impact both life on the planet and Essity's business. As one of the world's leading hygiene and health companies, we are scaling up our efforts to reduce environmental impact throughout our value chain.
Emissions
Joined business ambition for 1.5°C
Committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050
SBTi targets by 2030 covering Scope 1 and 2 (energy and electricity) and Scope 3 (key raw materials, transports and waste)
Highlights:
Increasing spectrum of alternative fibers – products with pulp made from wheat straw launched during 2022.
Forest and Fiber
Committed to responsible forest management
Cooperation to combat forest degradation, deforestation and protect biodiversity
100% FSCTM and PEFCTM
Highlights:
Essity first to produce tissue in a CO2-free production process using renewable hydrogen.
Plastics
Reduce primary fossil plastics with smarter designs and replace with renewable or recycled materials
Develop fully reusable and hybrid products
Support sustainable consumption with superior products and digital solutions
Highlights:
Great progress in 2022 in increasing recycled content in product packaging with up to 85%.
Waste
Zero production waste by 2030
Products and services for a circular society through”Reduce, Reuse & Recycle”
Develop circular solutions and explore new business models with partners
Highlights:
Acceleration of reusables in many categories during 2022, from leakproof apparel to hybrid baby diapers (i.e., hybrid Baby diapers, Modibodi, Knix).
Water
Securing water management
Improving water use and water quality to protect ecosystems
Essity is investing in new wastewater treatment technology
Highlights:
Entering pilot phase in 2023 of an exclusive partnership with the global technology company Voith to develop a new tissue making process that will reduce energy and CO2 emissions while cutting water consumption by up to 95%.
Read more about Essity's strategic priorities, earnings and leading sustainability work in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2023, which can be downloaded at .
