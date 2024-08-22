INTEGRATED ONCOLOGY NETWORK AND CCARE WELCOME DAWOOD FINDAKLY, MD TO THEIR GROWING MEDICAL TEAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE,

Tenn., Aug. 22, 2024

Integrated Oncology (ION) and California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence (cCARE) are excited to announce the addition of Dr. Dawood Findakly, a board-certified and highly skilled Hematologist and Medical Oncologist, to our exceptional team of medical professionals.

ION and cCARE are proud to bring esteemed oncologist, Dr. Dawood Findakly to the greater San Diego and Murrieta communities.

Dr. Findakly brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our practice. He earned his medical degree from Al-Nahrain University College of Medicine in Baghdad, Iraq, and completed his Internal Medicine residency at Creighton University School of Medicine, where he was honored as 'Outstanding Scholar of the Year'.

Dr. Findakly's dedication to advancing the field of oncology is evident through his membership and engagement in several prestigious medical societies, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, the American Association for Cancer Research, and the American College of Physicians, as well as dual board-certification.

In recognition of his significant contributions, Dr. Findakly was named an ASCO Ally in 2024 and has held leadership roles within the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). His research, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, focuses on improving cancer treatments and outcomes, showcasing his commitment to enhancing patient care.

"As a hematologist and oncologist, I understand how challenging facing illness can be. My commitment is to provide compassionate, patient-centered care tailored to my patients' unique needs," said Dr. Findalkly.

"Dr. Findakley's expertise and dedication to patient care will be invaluable as we continue expanding to provide the highest quality oncology care to our communities," said Dr. Jedidiah Monson, President of cCARE.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Dawood Findakly to our growing team in California," said Barry Tanner, CEO of Integrated Oncology Network. "His impressive background, dedication to patient care, and commitment to advancing oncology care make him an invaluable addition to our network."

Dr. Findakly is now accepting new patients in greater San Diego and Murrieta. Contact cCARE to learn more about his services and schedule an appointment.



About Integrated Oncology Network



Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 55 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit .





About cCARE



California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence, cCARE, is the largest full-service private oncology and hematology practice in California. Affiliated with Integrated Oncology Network (ION), cCARE delivers the highest quality medical oncology, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, supplemented by a large research and clinical trials program. With eight clinical and business offices in the San Diego and Fresno areas, cCARE provides patients with care beyond treatment no matter where they call home. For more information, visit

San Diego

and

Fresno

areas, cCARE provides patients with care beyond treatment no matter where they call home. For more information, visit

.



