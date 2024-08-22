Business Radiox® & Creative Enterprises Announce Strategic Partnership To Empower Adults With Developmental Disabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GWINNETT COUNTY, GEORGIA, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Business RadioX® and Creative Enterprises are excited to announce a new partnership aimed at raising awareness and empowering individuals with a variety of disabilities. This multimedia collaboration will leverage the powerful of Business RadioX® to launch a dedicated podcast, increasing awareness of Creative Enterprises to help those in the community who may need services, but who are unaware of their resources and options."Our partnership with Amanda and Business RadioX® is an exciting step forward in our mission to support and empower our clients,” said Leigh McIntosh, CEO of Creative Enterprises. "This podcast will allow us to share the voices of those we serve, talk about the challenges they face, and celebrate their achievements. It is our hope that through this project, we can inspire others and share our light."Launching in August 2024, the“Creative News” podcast series will feature a range of topics, including fostering inclusion of all disabilities (verbal and nonverbal), types of disabilities, parent/caregiver perspectives, work integration- regular wages vs. sub-minimum wages, non-profit leadership, fundraising and firsthand testimonies of success from clients. They will feature community and civic leaders, along with organizations working collectively to make an impact.Through this Multimedia Marketing Mission, they aim to foster a greater understanding and appreciation for the contributions of individuals with disabilities, while also providing valuable resources and support to those in need."This Mission will allow us to share the IMPORTANT WORK being done through Creative Enterprises.” said Amanda Pearch, President of Forsyth Business RadioX "I believe in the power of storytelling & connecting people while making a difference. I am committed to helping Creative Enterprises amplify the voices of those they serve. Come shine with us!'For more information about Creative Enterprises, please visit CreativeEnterprises.### About Creative EnterprisesIncorporated in 1979 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) Community Rehabilitation Program, Creative Enterprises provides a wide range of employment opportunities, social and life skills training, and other resources to individuals with a variety of disabilities. Through person centered choices, on and off-site work training, job placement assistance, educational programs, and community involvement events, Creative Enterprises is committed to fostering a safe and caring environment where individuals can grow and pursue their dreams. Leigh McIntosh serves as the CEO. There are currently 4 campuses in Georgia.### About Business RadioX®Amanda Pearch is the engaging President of Forsyth Business RadioX. With a passion for service, she facilitates and nurtures quality relationships within the community. Pearch champions business, economic, and workforce development.Business RadioX® is a leading online radio and podcasting platform dedicated to helping businesses and organizations connect with their audience and grow their community. Through its network of local studios and online channels, Business RadioX® offers a unique platform for businesses to share their insights with a wide and engaged audience.

