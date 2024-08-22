Hospital At Home App Built With Medm Device Connectivity SDK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hospital at Home app developed by students

Rose-Hulman Institute of students developed a prototype web application for Union Health

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MedM is excited to share a collaborative project with Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, where students have developed a prototype for a "Hospital at Home" web application for Union Health. This innovative solution helps track patients' vital signs and other physiological parameters in an outpatient setting. Medical data, collected via MedM's SDK from connected devices, can be securely transferred multiple times daily to healthcare providers, including doctors' offices, hospitals, or other healthcare facilities.MedM's versatile and secure Software Development Kit (SDK) boasts an extensive library of device connectivity options , enabling developers to create remote monitoring systems for a wide range of parameters, including weight, blood pressure, SpO2, heart and respiratory rates, blood sugar, and more.Denis Khitrov, MedM's Founder & CEO, commented:“Over the past dozen years, we have dedicated ourselves to developing the MedM remote care platform as a highly configurable, flexible, device-agnostic, and reliable technology. We are thrilled to see it being utilized in projects like this one, providing Rose-Hulman students with practical, hands-on experience in building a 'Hospital at Home' application. It's also encouraging to see Union Health exploring the potential of remote care.”“This project works for our community and was built for what our patients need every day,” said Jimmy McKanna , director of Union Health's respiratory therapy department and Hospital at Home program.“It helps us monitor patient care while they aren't in front of us. It provides us with another tool to assist us in providing better patient care.”Jacob Wallis, a 2024 computer science graduate and leader of the development project admitted that working with both Union Health and MedM has provided students with valuable insights:“We learned to design software tools that were maintainable and useful for a client. We found software tools (through MedM) that could be incorporated into our project, saving a lot of development time and team resources. We worked hard to provide the best results to meet the client's needs”. Wallis was joined on the development team by Yuxuan Jiang, Ken Zheng, and Yunzhe Wei.It is hoped that the development of the Hospital at Home app will continue with another Rose-Hulman computer science and software team during the 2024-25 school year. MedM is pleased to support this initiative and remains open to collaboration with educational and research institutions.About Union HealthUnion Health is an integrated health system made up of Union Hospital, Union Medical Group, and Union Hospital Clinton, located in Indiana, United States. The primary focus of an integrated health system is to provide seamless care for patients and their families. What makes integrated health care special is the sharing of information among caregivers. By sharing health information through a single medical record system, important patterns can be detected and addressed quickly. Teamwork between caregivers supports "complete" treatment and improves overall patient well-being.About Rose-HulmanFounded in 1874, Rose‐Hulman Institute of Technology has established itself as the consistently top-ranked undergraduate engineering college in the U.S. The university's beautiful campus in west-central Indiana is home to some of the nation's best STEM students, faculty, staff, and facilities.About MedMFounded in 2012, MedM is a US-based software company, focused on improving interoperability in the healthcare ecosystem by enabling data collection from 800+ of Health IoT devices, sensors and wearables and channeling it into existing caregiver workflows. The award-winning MedM technology carries seamless device connectivity, making it the most flexible and fast-to-market white-label software solution for RPM & care providers, medical device vendors, and system integrators.Photo: Bryan Cantwell

