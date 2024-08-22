Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) World Market Report 2024: Demand For WPC Granules Is Projected To Reach Close To 10 Million Metric Tons, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.5% Between 2023-2029
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global demand for WPC granules is projected to reach close to 10 million metric tons by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2029.
This world market compendium, analyzes the market for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) at a high level by plastic type, application and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ for 2020, 2023 and 2029.
The global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) market is poised for further growth, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, advantages over traditional materials, growing demand for outdoor living products, positive momentum in the residential repair and remodeling sector and growth in overall construction and infrastructure development activities across the globe. With ongoing conversion from wood and a growing emphasis on sustainability, the WPC products market is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.
Plastic Type
Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Other Plastics
Application
Automotive Building & Construction: Decking Building & Construction: Railing & Fencing Building & Construction: Other Consumer Goods Furniture Other Applications
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
Plastic Type Application Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Trends and Outlook Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products Conversion from Traditional Materials Rapid Urbanization and Growth in Repair and Remodeling Consumer Preferences and Lifestyle Changes Factors Limiting the Growth of WPCs in Automotive Polyethylene-based (PE) WPC Dominates the Global WPC Market East-West WPC Market Dynamics: Assessing the Impact of Chinese Imports on European and North American Production Market Demand by Geographic Region Market Demand by Plastic Type Market Demand by Application
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
North America North America Market Demand by Geographic Region North America Market Demand by Plastic Type North America Market Demand by Application Europe Asia-Pacific South America Rest of World
4. MAJOR PLAYERS
Companies Featured
Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd. Alvic Plastics Limited Anhui Guofeng Wood-Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. Anhui Sentai WPC Group AZEK Building Products, Inc. Beologic N.V. Biofiber Tech Sweden AB Deceuninck nv Fiberon, LLC FKuR Kunststoff GmbH Geolam AG Hosung WPC Co., Ltd. Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co., Ltd. JELU-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG Kosche Holzwerkstoffe GmbH & Co. KG LX Hausys Maeda Kosen Co., Ltd. Meixin Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NewTechWood) Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd NOVO-TECH Trading GmbH & Co. KG Oldcastle APG PolyPlank AB Renolit SE Silvadec France Trex Company, Inc. TVL Engineers Pvt. Ltd. UFP Industries, Inc. UPM-Kymmene Corporation WERZALIT Austria GmbH WPC Corporation YKK AP Inc. Zhejiang Chengcheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
