2024 Microbiome Market Trends Report: Competitive Environment Analysis, Digital Platform And Marketing Strategies, And AI Adoption In The Industry

In the microbiome therapeutics market, some microbiome drugs have succeeded in commercialization. The microbiome market is growing not only in therapeutics but also in food-related markets. For example, consumers recognize probiotics as good for the body, and the food-related market is expected to form the largest share of microbiome applications due to the growing focus on health.
BIOMICTRA, developed by BiomeBank, was approved by the Australian Department of Medicines and Medicines as a microbiome drug for recurrent C. difficile infections in 2022. In the U.S., Seres Therapeutics' SER-109 and Rebiotix's RBX-2660 received U.S. FDA approval and entered the market successfully in 2023.
On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics and Rebiotix have also succeeded in commercializing microbiome therapeutics but have recently laid off their products, and the burden of their development costs is also an issue.In addition, due to the growing awareness of gender neutrality, the number of diverse beauty products that meet consumer needs is increasing. Among them, skin microbiome products using probiotics and other products are growing their market share.
Furthermore, for the trend of carbon neutrality, projects are being developed globally for syngas fermentation using bacteria and converting them into useful substances such as ethanol.
This report will cover the efforts of companies involved in the microbiome market. It will also cover a wide range of topics from market size, technology trends, sequencing, health food, agriculture, livestock and fisheries, skin care, industrial processes, and other applications, regulations, and marketing.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 80
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $93.17 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $160.29 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Microbiome Market Trends
1.1 Microbiome Market Summary
1.2 Microbiome Therapeutics and Latest Company Trends
1.3 Examples of Industrial Chains
1.4 Probiotics Market and Risks
1.5 Regulatory Trends
1.6 Technology Platform Overview
1.7 Industrial Applications and Bacteria
1.8 Encapsulation Technology and Dosage Forms
Chapter 2. Analysis by Microbiome Application
2.1 Therapeutics
Microbiome and Therapeutics Commercialization and Exit Strategies Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)
2.2 Sequencing Analysis
Microbiome Sequencing Comparison of Sequencing Technologies Omics Analysis and Spatial Transcriptome FISH Approach and Microbiome Integrated Omics Analysis
2.3 Health Foods
Probiotic Foods Leading Probiotics Companies Postbiotics Health Hazards and Regulatory Trends
2.4 Skin Care
Product Development Advancing in the Cosmetics and Toiletries Market and Skin Microbiome Trends of Skincare-related Companies Microbiome Skincare Products
2.5 Oral and Dental
2.6 Agriculture, livestock and fisheries
2.7 Industrial Process
Bioreactor for CO Conversion CO2 (CO) Conversion Market and Company Trends CO2 Fixation by Bacteria Development Trends of Strains for Industrial Applications
Chapter 3. Trend Analysis by Company
Seres Therapeutics Rebiotix IFF (DuPont) Chr. Hansen(Novonesis) Nestle Probi Lactobio Pivot Bio LanzaTech
Chapter 4. Market Size Forecast
Chapter 5. Trend Analysis by Country
United States Canada Germany France United Kingdom China Japan India Other
Chapter 6. Conclusion
6.1. Competitive Environment Analysis
6.2. Digital Platform and Marketing Strategy
6.3. AI and Microbiome Industry
6.4 Conclusion
