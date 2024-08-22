The Institute For Functional Medicine And Southern California University Of Health Sciences Collaborate To Shape The Future Of Health Leaders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This collaboration enables transfer credit for The Institute for Functional curriculum to Southern California University of Sciences Doctor of Whole Health Leadership Program.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) and Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) have entered into an articulation agreement to award transfer of credits for IFM's functional medicine core curriculum to the Doctor of Whole Health Leadership Program at SCU. This collaboration acknowledges the alignment between IFM curriculum and the Doctor of Whole Health Leadership Program learning outcomes.

The 2023 National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) report Achieving Whole Health: A New Approach for Veterans and the Nation describes a necessary“seismic culture shift in attitudes, structures, processes, and policies” to scale and spread a whole health approach to well-being. SCU's Doctor of Whole Health Leadership Program seeks to address this need by equipping a new generation of leaders with the tools and mindset to bring about this shift.

“For years, clinicians trained in functional medicine have been driving a paradigm shift in the way we approach health and disease. We are thrilled to be partnering with IFM, reaching clinicians who feel called to become leaders in driving the large system transformation to Whole Health,” said Dr. Tracy Gaudet, Executive Director of the Doctor of Whole Health Leadership Program at SCU.

Upon matriculation to the Doctor of Whole Health Leadership program, students who have completed the IFM core curriculum – including the foundational course, Applying Functional Medicine in Clinical PracticeTM and six (6) Advanced Practice Modules® – will receive nine (9) SCU transfer credits, to be applied toward the track-specific credit requirement of the doctorate.

"Our team continues to celebrate the NASEM report endorsing wider deployment of a Whole Health approach in American health care,” shares Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, IFM Chief Executive Officer.“This initiative will equip clinicians, administrators, and other health professionals with a comprehensive understanding of a root-cause approach, empowering them to more effectively influence the adoption whole health concepts and model of care.”

IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine by educating licensed health professionals in a root-cause approach to whole health patient care. IFM is currently the only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing functional medicine educational programs directly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), demonstrating its integrity and expertise as a trusted partner in SCU's curricula.

This collaboration is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the field of health and well-being by fostering a new generation of practitioners dedicated to personalized, patient-centered care. Learn more about SCU's Doctor of Whole Health Leadership program at . For more information on IFM's core curriculum, visit .

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM)

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, IFM is advancing the transformation of healthcare for patients and practitioners worldwide. IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through high-quality ACCME-accredited education, industry-leading certification, partnerships across medical disciplines, and advocating on behalf of functional medicine patients and practitioners around the globe. IFM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and currently the only organization providing educational programs directly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). For more information, please visit IFM.org .

About Southern California University for Health Sciences (SCU)

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is a premier institution dedicated to providing students with an exceptional education in the health sciences. Founded in 1911, SCU has a rich history of excellence in healthcare education and remains committed to advancing the field of integrative whole-person health.

SCU offers a comprehensive range of programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in chiropractic, occupational therapy, acupuncture, and Chinese herbal medicine, human genetics and genomics, physician assistant studies, whole-person health, and more. SCU's practitioner faculty members are experts in their respective fields, providing students with a supportive learning environment and hands-on training opportunities.

Driven by a mission to promote health and wellness in our communities, SCU emphasizes the foundational elements of whole health: people-centered, team well-being, comprehensive and holistic, equitable and accountable, and upstream-focused, making SCU the Whole Health university. Through an innovative curriculum, clinical experiences, and research initiatives, the university strives to empower its graduates to become compassionate and competent healthcare practitioners who make a positive impact on the world.

For more information about Southern California University of Health Sciences, please visit

About Functional Medicine

As a catalyst in the transformation of healthcare, functional medicine treats root causes of disease and restores healthy function through a personalized patient experience. From chronic illness to disease prevention, functional medicine systematically addresses the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of all patients. By understanding each patient's genetic, environmental, and lifestyle influences, functional medicine is a vital partner to conventional medicine that delivers transformative care to promote optimal health and well-being.

