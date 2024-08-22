Capestart's Genai Life Science Platform Wins Stevie® Award In The 21St Annual International Business Awards®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Judges call the CapeStart GenAI-enabled for Literature Review“noteworthy and impressive;” cuts time in half, achieving 90% accuracy, more efficiency

- Gaugarin Oliver, founder and CEO of CapeStartCAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CapeStart , Inc. was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Business category of The 21st Annual International Business Awards.® The company was recognized in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution – Healthcare segment for its GenAI-enabled platform supporting literature review in the life sciences. Judges commended the solution for“addressing a critical gap in the research across multiple industries.”The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories.“We're thrilled to achieve recognition for the CapeStart platform that brings much-needed efficiency to an essential, yet often overlooked, function in scientific discovery,” said Gaugarin Oliver, founder and CEO of CapeStart.“CapeStart's literature review platform uses GenAI and human-driven guidance to make the onerous literature review process automated, easier to complete, faster, cheaper, and of higher quality.”At present the process for conducting literature reviews is a manual, slow, siloed, and error-prone exercise that divert high-value professionals-many of them PhDs-from their primary roles. A single literature review can cost $140,000+, costs that eat into research budgets. CapeStart's platform helps users to complete literature reviews up to 40% faster-with 90% accuracy for title and abstract screening and more than 80% for full-text screening and data extraction.Judges cited the approach of the CapeStart platform as being“not just GenAI, but a complete end-to-end platform that allows researchers to effectively communicate and collaborate-in addition to the support given by GenAI.”From automated article downloads, deduplication, single- and multi-article summarization, and data extraction, CapeStart's centralized platform delivers speed and rigor with each aspect of literature review. It allows those staff tasked with exploring GenAI-efficiencies to deliver measurable workflow ROI that enables significant organizational efficiencies, bolstered by human-driven guidance from experienced clinicians, tech resources, and researchers at the ready. The platform's framework enables consistency with regulatory requirements to ensure FDA compliance and provides a central repository, providing stakeholders with visibility and access to each workflow step, along with transparency on considerations for included and excluded material.Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. More than 3,600 Stevie Award nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. All individuals and organizations worldwide-public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small-are eligible to submit nominations.“We've long considered The International Business Awards to be the 'Olympics for the workplace,' and this year's competition is the best-ever proof of that,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.“The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Istanbul on 11 October.”See The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners for more detail.About CapeStartCapeStart helps organizations compete and win in the AI economy. Its AI solutions, including a GenAI-enabled life science platform, bring the efficiency of AI to life science firms, while maintaining essential human oversight. CapeStart's skilled data experts and software developers provide complex data annotation, ML and AI model development, and software development services to healthcare, finance, and retail companies, among others. Based in Cambridge, MA, CapeStart serves 100+ clients with 600+ resources across North America, the Middle East, and Asia. For more visit .About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .###Media Contacts:Meghan Oates-ZaleskyChief Marketing Officer for CapeStart...617-435-2470

MaryKae Marinac

PR Representative for CapeStart, Ltd.

+1 978-685-3136

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

CapeStart's GenAI-Enabled Platform for Literature Review in the Life Sciences

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.