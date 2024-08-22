First-Of-Its-Kind Healthcare Innovation Provides Synchronized, Customized Whole-Health Strategies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeste Solutions (Celeste), a new company that will focus on merging the power of data insights, and personalized health management, is being introduced to the to simplify healthcare access for employees while also easing the burden for employers.

According to Bryan Dorathy, Celeste's Vice President of Innovation, Celeste will appeal to employers who want to see their employees' health improve while also helping them better navigate the healthcare system. Often, employers offer a variety of health solutions that may address areas like diabetes management, mental health, or digestive issues, but the employee is not aware of how to best engage with the solution.

"By integrating health navigation, personalized engagement, whole-person virtual care, point solutions, care management and benefits support into a single, comprehensive product, Celeste aims to make it easier for members to access the care they need," Dorathy said.

Focusing on member engagement, Celeste creates smart care plans for each plan member, identifying and ranking interventions and then coordinating their care. Members can access all their benefits-health, financial, and more-through an intuitive app and can call or message directly with a Celeste Care Advocate about any health-related needs.

Finding a real solution to the point solutions problem

One of Celeste's primary aims is to relieve administrative burdens from employers through the Innovations Hub, a carefully curated portfolio of point solutions. In a new report, "Finding a real solution to the point solutions problem ," Celeste outlines a better path forward for employers to break through the point solutions clutter in the market, streamline the contracting and billing processes, and optimize member engagement.



Through consolidated contracting and billing, turnkey implementation, aggregated reporting and independent ROI assessment, Celeste removes the burden of managing point solutions from employers and optimizes everything-including costs. Celeste offers a deep analysis of each member population and then develops actionable insights and targeted strategies for the many healthcare challenges employers face.

"Celeste was born from the belief that healthcare can be better," said Dorathy, "We live in exciting – but confusing – times. Health management point solutions are the wave of the future, but with literally thousands of them flooding the market, it is hard for health plan administrators to sift through them and identify the best ones. We take on that burden for the health plan sponsor.

"But having access to best-in-class point solutions is only part of the battle. Identifying the people who need each point solution and then guiding them to engage with these tools is equally important. Proactive, guided member engagement and coordinated clinical care team communication are another two critical missing pieces that Celeste provides."

Engaging Accolade – a leader in personal health management

As part of its commitment to personalized healthcare, Celeste will work with Accolade, a leader in the personalization of health management services, to bring together virtual care options, expert medical opinions, clinical integration and seamless navigation. Celeste with Accolade provides care delivery, and advocacy services with unprecedented data integration and care coordination.

"We are proud to play a role in launching a forward-thinking new model for guided, 'smart' health benefits," said Rajeev Singh, Accolade's chief executive officer. "By proactively engaging with employees and their families in the moments that matter, Celeste with Accolade can actively support each person to help them live their healthiest life."

A breath of fresh healthcare

Traditionally, health plans have relied on claims history to assess member health status and improve population health. But Celeste finds success in a more proactive approach. Using demographic trends and insights on whole-person health support, Celeste charts a personalized course of care with the goal of preventing or slowing the progression of conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis (MS), diabetes, high-risk pregnancies and more. Then, the Celeste team matches members to the solutions that best suit them.

"Each member is unique – and so are their healthcare needs," Dorathy said. "Celeste is designed to meet members where they are and empower them to change their health for the better by giving them access to practical, easy-to-use health-management tools, medical experts and a concierge level of support."

About Celeste : Launched in 2024, Celeste is a first-of-its-kind health solutions company born to solve healthcare's biggest challenges for employers and their workforce. Unlike anything else on the market, it integrates health navigation, personalized engagement, whole-person virtual care, point solutions, care management and benefits support into a single, comprehensive product. Members can access all their benefits through an intuitive app and can call or message directly with a Celeste Health Assistant about any health-related needs. Two-way data integration enables a shared view of each member, powerful collaboration across teams, an unparalleled member experience and better health outcomes. To learn more about how Celeste can help your business or client, visit MeetCeleste

