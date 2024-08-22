The Latest Construction Innovations And Industry Insights - August 22, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week's featured video, courtesy of Natural Resources Canada, showcases Fanshawe College's recently completed ambitious retrofit of a 25-year-old multi-family student residence. The project focused on cost-effective envelope upgrades to reduce heating loads and best practices in right-sizing mechanical systems to manage retrofit costs. This deep energy retrofit serves as a model for similar projects across Canada, from single-family homes and townhomes to low-rise wood-frame apartments and taller Multi-Unit Residential Buildings, highlighting the potential for energy efficiency and sustainability in existing structures.This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:.ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 71.Standard General Edmonton Becomes First to Offer Environmental Product Declarations for its Asphalt Mixtures.CFIB wants municipalities to compensate small businesses for construction disruptions.Fledgling Canadian Housing Market Momentum Hits Pause in July.Rosendin's Digital Edge: An Electrical Contractor's Journey to Internal Success.IAPMO Seeks Water Demand Calculator Consensus Body Members for Development of ANSI/CAN Standard IAPMO Z1403.PIX4Dcloud paves the way for digital construction in Peru.How Does AI in Construction Enhance Project Safety?.RONA is coming back to Prince Edward Island.Elevate Your Construction Team with Specialized Training for Safety and Compliance.A Construction Software Guide for Specialty and Mechanical Contractors.Canadian Equipment Dealers Association to merge with Associated Equipment Distributors.Residential Sector Drives Growth in Building Construction in June.New Research Labs Opened by Canadian Institute for Safety, Wellness & Performance at Conestoga College.NIBS Opens Call for Speaker Abstracts for Building Innovation: Emerging Technologies SeriesStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

