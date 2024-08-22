Satellite Payload Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 8.3% Will Reach $17,603.4 Billion By The End Of 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Satellite Payload Market

The global satellite payload is experiencing growth due to factors such as utilization of satellite payload in commercial applications.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Satellite Payload Market is experiencing growth due to factors such as utilization of satellite payload in commercial applications, rise in adoption of small satellites, and technical advancements. Moreover, stringent norms regarding satellite launches and surge in concerns over space debris restrict the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in adoption of satellite constellations and rise in investments in space technology by several governments will provide ample growth opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

Request Sample Pages Now:

The significant factors impacting the growth of the satellite payload market include increase in adoption of small satellites, and greater use of satellite payload in commercial applications. Furthermore, growth in demand from the defense sector, and technological advancements associated with satellite payload are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, greater concerns regarding space debris, and stringent government regulations associated with satellite launch hinder the market growth. Growing adoption of satellite constellation, and rising investment by government and research organizations for satellite advancement are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include

Airbus SE

The Boeing Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Intelsat S.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

Modern communication payload is being designed to offer high data throughput systems, ultra-low jitter clocking solutions, and highly integrated point-of-load (POL) solutions to reduce overall board size. The adoption of photonics, laser-based and optical technologies has increased in the recent years for data transmission. Laser based technologies offer advantages such as greater security, reduced interference to space signals, higher speed, and superior accuracy over traditional radiofrequency (RF) technique.

Buy Now the Exclusive Report:

On the basis of vehicle type, the medium segment garnered the major share in 2020 contributing to more than two-fifths of the overall market revenue and is projected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to decreasing costs and weight of medium satellites. The small segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. This is due to conversion of hardware logics to software logics, integration of latest lightweight materials in mechanical systems, and technical advancements in miniaturization of electronic components.

Regional Analysis:

The regional basis in the report indicates that the market across North America was largest in 2020 contributing to nearly half of the overall growth of the satellite payload market revenue . The factors propelling the growth of the segment are rise in navigation, surveillance, and telecommunication applications. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would display a notable CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high investment in military, retail, defense, and public transportation across the region and surge in development of cost-effective payloads.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

Under the payload weight category, the low segment held the major share in 2020 accounting for more than half of the global market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2030. Organizations across the globe are progressively favoring lightweight and affordable satellite payloads for the purpose of collecting data for scientific research, testing novel technologies, monitoring weather conditions, delivering broadband services, and facilitating emergency communications.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By payload type, the communication segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By orbit type, the LEO segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the small vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By payload weight, the high weight segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By frequency band, the VHF and UHF segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Small Satellite Market -

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market -

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market -

Drone Payload Market -



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.