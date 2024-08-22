Backroads Launches New Private Reserve Trips Unlocking Exclusive Access To More Than 60 Travel Dates In Top European Destinations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Private Groups Offered a Head Start on Booking Adventures in Portugal, Croatia to Montenegro, Basque Country, Dolomites, Scottish Highlands and More

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads , the leader in active travel, today announced the release of Private Reserve , a collection of trips and dates available exclusively for private bookings for a limited time, through December 31. These hand-picked Biking , Walking & Hiking

and Multi-Adventure

trips offer departures for the company's most sought-after European locations during the highly requested travel months in the fall. Destinations include Portugal's Algarve & Alentejo, Spanish Pyrenees to Costa Brava, German & Austrian Alps, Scottish Highlands, the Dolomites and Basque Country.

Backroads guests enjoying a private bike tour in Croatia.

Continue Reading

Backroads Private Reserve caters to the unique needs of private groups, giving them first access to some of the company's most popular European trips

before opening the dates to the public. With competition for travel dates-especially in September-at an all-time high, Backroads decided to offer a block of departures solely for private bookings. The company has been running trips for private groups for over four decades and recognizes the logistics involved in coordinating and booking a trip for multiple people with different schedules. Private Reserve gives private groups more options for active travel and more time to get members onboard, and offers a remarkable experience for groups, including smaller parties. While

Backroads has over 6,000 dates available for booking, more people than ever are choosing to go private and these new dates are expected to fill fast.



Private Reserve trips for 2025 are available for booking now through December 31, 2024; on January 1, 2025, any unreserved dates will open to the general public.

Biking



Basque Country

Burgundy

Normandy to Loire

Portugal's Algarve & Alentejo Spanish Pyrenees to Costa Brava

Walking & Hiking



A Taste of Camino de Santiago

Dolomites

German & Austrian Alps

Portugal Scottish Highlands

Multi-Adventure



Croatia to Montenegro Dolomites

"We know the effort it takes to corral your private group, choose a destination and settle on a workable date. We also know what it feels like when everything finally comes together, only to fall apart when you discover that trip has been booked by someone else in the meantime," said

Backroads Founder, President and CEO, Tom Hale.

"We created Private Reserve to give private groups first crack at those hard-to-get locations and dates-especially those coveted September departures-giving organizers a little more breathing room and less competition for preferred dates. And with our online private trips search tool, reserving that ideal date for your group is a snap."

For more information on Backroads' Private Reserve trips, visit Backroads

or call 800-GO-ACTIVE.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more-on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Kids & Teens (best for ages 7–17; all kids 4+ welcome); Families with Older Teens & 20s (for ages 17+; younger siblings 14+ welcome); and Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond (for ages 20+; younger siblings 17+ welcome), plus Active Ocean & River Cruises and Dolce Tempo trips for travel at a more relaxed pace but still decidedly active. Backroads also offers Safari, Culinary, Home Base and Snow Adventures. Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads or call 800-462-2848.

Backroads Media Contact

Liz Einbinder

[email protected]

510-292-2753



SOURCE Backroads