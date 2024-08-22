ANAMA And Thailand Mine Action Centre Discuss Cooperation Prospects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
A delegation led by Elchin Amirbeyov, the Special Representative
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is on a business
trip in Southeast Asia to expand cooperation with international
organisations specialised in mine risk management and exchange
experiences, Azernews reports.
During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held a meeting with
General-Lieutenant Nattavut Sabyeroop, the Director General of the
Thailand Mine Action Centre.
The purpose of the meeting was to exchange knowledge and
experience in humanitarian mine action, discuss joint training
programs, innovative approaches and methods in demining operations,
as well as potential capacity building and technical
assistance.
Elchin Amirbeyov provided information about the scale of the
mine problem facing Azerbaijan and emphasised the importance of
increasing international attention and support to address this
issue. He noted that the meeting would make a significant
contribution to the development of cooperation in this field.
Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of ANAMA's Board, highlighted the
need for close and direct inter-agency communication, considering
the long-standing experience of both organisations in humanitarian
mine action. V. Suleymanov invited representatives of the Thailand
Mine Action Centre (TMAC) to an upcoming international conference
on mine risk management planned to be held in Azerbaijan.
The meeting included discussions on the activities of both ANAMA
and the Thailand Mine Action Centre in the field of mine risk
management, as well as achievements in this direction. The exchange
of experiences and potential future cooperation regarding the
establishment of the ANAMA-UNDP International Centre for Advanced
Mine Action Practices and Training were also discussed.
Rotna But, Executive Director of the ASEAN Regional Mine Action
Center (ARMAC), expressed the importance of expanding cooperation
between mine action organizations of ARMAC member countries and
ANAMA.
The Director General of the Thailand Mine Action Center also
expressed their readiness for experience and training exchanges
with Azerbaijan.
The meeting at the Thailand Mine Action Center was organized by
ARMAC, the regional organization for mine risk management among
ASEAN member countries.
During the visit, meetings continue to focus on learning
international best practices in mine risk management, exchanging
experiences, and raising international awareness about Azerbaijan's
existing mine problem.
