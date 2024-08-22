ANAMA And Thailand Mine Action Centre Discuss Cooperation Prospects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A delegation led by Elchin Amirbeyov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is on a business trip in Southeast Asia to expand cooperation with international organisations specialised in mine risk management and exchange experiences, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held a meeting with General-Lieutenant Nattavut Sabyeroop, the Director General of the Thailand Mine Action Centre.

The purpose of the meeting was to exchange knowledge and experience in humanitarian mine action, discuss joint training programs, innovative approaches and methods in demining operations, as well as potential capacity building and technical assistance.

Elchin Amirbeyov provided information about the scale of the mine problem facing Azerbaijan and emphasised the importance of increasing international attention and support to address this issue. He noted that the meeting would make a significant contribution to the development of cooperation in this field.

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of ANAMA's Board, highlighted the need for close and direct inter-agency communication, considering the long-standing experience of both organisations in humanitarian mine action. V. Suleymanov invited representatives of the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) to an upcoming international conference on mine risk management planned to be held in Azerbaijan.

The meeting included discussions on the activities of both ANAMA and the Thailand Mine Action Centre in the field of mine risk management, as well as achievements in this direction. The exchange of experiences and potential future cooperation regarding the establishment of the ANAMA-UNDP International Centre for Advanced Mine Action Practices and Training were also discussed.

Rotna But, Executive Director of the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC), expressed the importance of expanding cooperation between mine action organizations of ARMAC member countries and ANAMA.

The Director General of the Thailand Mine Action Center also expressed their readiness for experience and training exchanges with Azerbaijan.

The meeting at the Thailand Mine Action Center was organized by ARMAC, the regional organization for mine risk management among ASEAN member countries.

During the visit, meetings continue to focus on learning international best practices in mine risk management, exchanging experiences, and raising international awareness about Azerbaijan's existing mine problem.