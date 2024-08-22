'THE DIVERSE MEDIA ALLIANCE' BY MIRRIAD AND DIVERSE-OWNED PARTNERS, LAUNCHES TO FUTUREPROOF THE INCLUSIVE MEDIA MOVEMENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the launch of, 'The Diverse Media Alliance,' a strategic alliance powered by Mirriad , the global leader in virtual product placement (VPP), with leading diverse-owned media suppliers. The inaugural consortium includes BOMESI, Canela Media, LatiNation, NTERTAIN's NEON16, and The Shade Room. This joint initiative is designed to build a more equitable media ecosystem and drive the Inclusive Media movement forward.Mirriad began building the industry-first Diverse Supplier VPP Marketplace nearly 5 years ago, an aggregate of 40+ diverse-owned and targeted content suppliers. This groundbreaking solution uplifts the diverse media community and enables brands to accelerate, scale, and track their diverse media campaigns and commitments.The Diverse Media Alliance is collaboratively building on the momentum and success of Mirriad's Diverse Supplier VPP Marketplace. Together with our partners, we are establishing The Diverse Media Alliance as the accountability arm, guided by three core pillars:1. AD INNOVATION that increases diverse-owned viewable inventory, drives high cultural relevance and resonance with viewers, and bolsters suppliers with an incremental revenue stream,2. RESEARCH and data to deliver evidence that underpins the outstanding value of diverse media for advertisers, and3. SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY and championing within the advertising industry through hands-on action including mentorship, university recruitment partnerships, networking events, and a collaborative summit.To further these pillars, committees will be dedicated to each area, inviting other diverse media owners who share in the same cause to participate and join.Maria Teresa Hernandez, SVP of Brand Partnerships and Head of Supplier Diversity at Mirriad said, "At Mirriad, we are deeply intentional in our commitment to driving the inclusive media monetization movement, especially in these critical times when many are stepping back from their DEIB initiatives. This only fuels our mission further. Through The Diverse Media Alliance, we are forging ahead with full steam, dedicated to innovation, research, and accountability. We believe in the power of unity within communities of color and are determined to uplift and amplify diverse voices, ensuring that the stories that matter are heard and celebrated. Our resolve to transform the media landscape is stronger than ever."Despite pledges made in 2020 to invest more in diverse media, spending on diverse-owned media remains low, and DEI initiatives have faced setbacks. The Diverse Media Alliance ensures diverse voices are represented, leading to more inclusive portrayals of communities. The alliance also leverages programmatic advancements to unlock relevant, brand-safe inventory, enhancing ad effectiveness. Through innovative research, Mirriad and partners will provide valuable insights, supporting data-driven strategies for diversity and inclusion. By promoting diverse content with multiple strategies and initiatives, The Diverse Media Alliance drives social change, supports economic growth in underserved communities, and fosters social responsibility, building consumer trust and brand loyalty."We believe in defining DEI as more than just checking a box. Creating new and authentic ways to engage with multicultural audiences at scale drives sales. The publishers in this partnership directly engage with endemic diverse audiences by delivering content that matters to them. Our relationship with each visitor to our platforms transales to multigenerational consumer loyalty for those brands and agencies courageous enough to stand up against anti-diversity initiatives by including us in their media buys." said DéVon Christopher Johnson, CoFounder, BOMESI and Founder/CEO BleuLife Media Group.“Canela Media is dedicated to driving growth and scale through innovation, supported by our investments in technology, data solutions, and content. Our partnership with Mirriad allows us to offer cutting-edge solutions like Virtual Product Placement, reflecting our commitment to connecting advertisers with U.S. Hispanic audiences authentically in meaningful and brand-safe ways. By collaborating with The Diverse Media Alliance, we are not just participating in the conversation but leading it-elevating diverse-owned media and creating a more equitable media ecosystem," said Andrés Rincón, SVP of Sales at Canela Media.The Diverse Media Alliance offers tangible benefits to both advertisers and suppliers in the media industry. Advertisers gain access to new, culturally relevant inventory in diverse-owned media, improving engagement with diverse audiences and refining advertising strategies through innovative insights and VPP research. Suppliers can establish a new revenue stream by using AI to unlock their media inventory, ensuring continued relevance through ongoing innovation and enhancing their visibility and credibility in the competitive advertising landscape.“The greatest challenge in multicultural media is building and maintaining Unity. The Diverse Media Alliance was created to develop a stronger united front so we can drive forward our collective business by demanding more equitable media investments when targeting these diverse multicultural audiences. LatiNation Media is deeply rooted in diversity, representation and authenticity of the Latine community. Our audience changes not just consumer culture, but society as a whole. 2024 is an important year for Latinos; we are hopeful that with this collective we can build more understanding of our brand-loyal audience so we all win,” said Gisella Fu-Ripp, SVP of Sales at LatiNation.“As the CEO of NTERTAIN and NEON16, I am thrilled to announce our participation in The Diverse Media Alliance. It's a groundbreaking collective of diverse-owned media companies who are all driven to showcase our compelling stories that elevate and amplify underrepresented voices. By harnessing the power of culture and media, we aim to change the narrative, ensuring these unique stories are heard and celebrated. This alliance underscores our commitment to fostering inclusivity and driving cultural relevance in today's media landscape," said Lex Borrero, CEO of NTERTAIN & NEON16.Josh Ott, Head of Revenue at The Shade Room, stated, "The Shade Room is a leader in the realm of digital media, committed to producing relevant and influential content that molds Black culture. I firmly believe that going further means going together, and our collaboration with Mirriad, among others, enables us to stay true to that mission in a fast-paced content cycle while also serving our clients with safe, impactful product placement. We are proud to join forces to champion accessible inventory and build an equitable media ecosystem."The Diverse Media Alliance underscores Mirriad's dedication to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive media landscape. By leveraging innovative technology, data-driven research, and a strong commitment to social justice, the company will create lasting change and uplift diverse voices across the industry. While the initial consortium features key partners to ensure a strong inaugural launch, The Diverse Media Alliance is committed to inclusivity and actively invites other diverse media partners to join and contribute, fostering a truly equitable media ecosystem.For more information, please visit mirriad .About Mirriad:The advertising solution for the streaming age, Mirriad's multi-patented and award-winning AI-powered virtual product placement platform dynamically inserts brands into Television, Streaming, VOD, Music, and Influencer content. Mirriad creates net-new revenue opportunities for content owners with an ad format that virtually integrates brands in entertainment content, drives exceptional performance for advertisers and dramatically improves the viewing experience. 