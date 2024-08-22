Cosylab And Safran Enter Strategic Collaboration In Instrumentation And Control System Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HENRIETTA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Safran & Defense, a Safran business and a provider of best-in-class and highly innovative positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions, and Cosylab, the leading provider of turnkey software solutions and integrations for the world's most complex, precise and advanced scientific facilities, are joining forces to develop, produce and integrate the most sophisticated solutions for instrumentation and control systems.Safran Electronics & Defense has a large Navigation & Timing portfolio and is the largest vendor of White Rabbit-based timing and measurement technologies in the Big Physics industry and one of the most respected suppliers of advanced control system equipment for particle accelerators.White Rabbit, which resulted from a collaborative APNT project with CERN, GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research and other partners from universities and industry is a fully deterministic Ethernet-based network for general-purpose data transfer and sub-nanosecond accuracy time transfer. White Rabbit provides sub-nanosecond synchronization accuracy, with the flexibility and modularity of real-time Ethernet networks.Cosylab is the global leader in integrating instrumentation, devices, and subsystems within various control systems for science, and within their functional subsets, such as central control systems, timing systems and machine protection systems.The collaboration resulted from the companies identifying strong synergies between their expertise and operational scopes in many scientific fields, such as accelerators, telescopes, reactors and space. Safran will develop and produce instrumentation solutions at the HW and FW level. At the same time, Cosylab will enhance the instruments' role by comprehensively integrating them into the control system, smoothly achieving the functional integration of the facility.The expected benefits of the partnership include:.Combined competence, skill and experience enable a streamlined and more competent coupling of“both worlds” - instrumentation and measurements controls with the overall system integration and control..Less costly implementation of control over instrumentation due to better-coordinated instrumentation development and its integration in the control system and the project overall;.Standardized and verified solutions, starting at the instrumentation design and ending at its actual integration and final use in the system.Join both companies during August 25-30, 2024, at the LINAC 2024 event (Booth 9, Safran) in the heart of downtown Chicago, Illinois, at the historic Hilton Chicago, and feel free to ask them how Big Physics will benefit from their announced collaboration.About CosylabCosylab d.d. is the leading provider of software solutions for the world's most complex, precise, and advanced systems. Its technology enables organisations to discover scientific breakthroughs, offer state-of-the-art cancer treatment and healthcare innovations, and bring clean fusion power to the future energy market.From its very beginnings, Cosylab has also been a specialist in integrating control systems into a multitude of large and sophisticated machines. The company's solutions are integrated into the most significant international projects of Big Science, including CERN and ITER. Through its headquarters in the EU and subsidiaries across Europe, North America and Asia, Cosylab has worked on hundreds of multi-year and multi-team projects worldwide.

