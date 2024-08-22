Fire Resistant Glass Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.5%, Reaching A Valuation Of US$19.63 Billion By 2032 | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global fire resistant glass market size was valued at USD 9.43 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 19.63 billion by 2032 at a robust CAGR of 8.5% during 2024–2032.

What is Fire Resistant Glass?

Fire-resistant glass, also referred to as fire-rated glass, is a type of specially laminated glass that is designed to resist the spread of fire and smoke. In a fire safety program, these glasses perform an important role by preventing flame and heat from spreading for an extended time period. E, EI, and EW glass are the three most commonly used fire resistant glass types.

In research and development facilities, fire-rated glass can be utilized to avoid radiation's spreading from one area to another. Due to their versatility, fire-resistant glass can also be combined with aluminum, wooden, and steel frames. Other applications include partitions in an office space, data storage and server rooms, and stair enclosures.

Market Report Attributes