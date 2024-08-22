Growing Demand Of Cleaning Agents In Household Cleaning Product To Propel Surfactants Market Growth CAGR Of 5.1% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Surfactants was valued at USD 44.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 46.35 billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 69.00 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2024–2031).

Download a detailed overview:



The surfactant market's growth is influenced by many factors like increasing demand for personal care products, advancement in activities, and instability in raw material prices. The personal care service is expanding, and it is driven by customers innovative and effective products. Therefore, advancement in R&D activities are increasing development of formulations and new product offerings, boosting the market growth. Surfactants plays a vital role in the cleaning agents. They are primarily utilized for wetting, washing, and emulsifying and even as lubricants for shaving creams. Today people prefer high living style and are aware about maintaining proper hygiene, progressing the lubricant market. This solution is also used in sectors like agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, and elastomers & plastics. the demand for sustainable technologies is increasing even in this industry. Organizations are constantly looking for alternatives in petroleum-based synthetics products. Biosurfactants are extensively used for various products. The popularity of bio-derived surfactants, polymers, natural surfactants, enzymes, and eco-friendly products are increasing rapidly owing to this rising environmental concern and regulations. The most frequently used anionic surfactant that is used in the personal care products is sodium lauryl sulfate, while non-ionic surfactants are utilized in lubricants and fuel as they can function efficiently in various temperature, boosting the market.

Surfactants Market Top Player's Company Profiles

.BASF SE (Germany)

.Nouryon (Netherlands)

.Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

.Stepan Company (US)

.Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

.Dow Inc. (US)

.Clariant International AG (Switzerland)

.Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

.Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US)

.KAO Corporation (Japan)

.Croda International PLC (UK)

.Aarti Industries Limited (India)

.ADEKA Corporation (Japan)

Increasing Concern for Environment to Rise Demand for Green and Bio-Based Surfactant Products

Nowadays, the demand for sustainable technologies is growing rapidly, which is increasing the adoption of alternatives in petroleum-based synthetic products. Bio-surfactants have many potential applications among their wide range of products like emulsifying agents, biocides for sulfate-reducing bacteria, anticorrosive, and many other unique applications. These are utilized in various industries like homecare, industrial cleaning, food & beverages due to their characteristics like versatility and better efficiency. It is also expected that the bio-based agents will be known as multifunctional materials. They are retrieved from microorganism substrates miscible hydrophilic and oily or hydrocarbon tyle carbon sources in the culture medium. One of the important factors in manufacturing bio-based products that can offer alternative petroleum-based products is biotechnology. Increasing concern for environment and preservation of resources are further progressing the market towards development.

Increasing Use of Surfactants in the Food and Beverage Industry to Produce Dairy Products Positively Influence the Market Growth Next 4-5 Years

The following are the key Surfactants Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Surfactants offer multifunctional properties to the food additives in the form of emulsifiers, dispersants, and wetting agents. These properties also help in solubilizing food that has fats and oils like baked products, salad dressings, margarine, dairy foods, and shortenings. Dairy items like whipped cream, margarine, and ice cream also utilize surfactants to form stable emulsions with fats and oils. Peanut butter, cake mixes, toppings, and bread also used surfactants. The food and beverage industry are constantly growing, which is driving the demand for surfactants as they are used in the production of various items. This is positively influencing the growth of the surfactant market.

Growing Demand for Natural Surfactants in Personal Care to Reduce Skin Dryness

The development and commercialization of latest surfactants are commonly used in personal care items, particularly skin and hair care. The latest products launched by organizations include naturally derived surfactants that are based on oat triglycerides, its composition is close to the skin. Other newly launched products include vegetable-derived esters that can formulate a surfactant in a soap bar for decreasing dryness of the skin. The rising applications of surfactants in-home care is positively influencing the growth of the market. Consumers are also becoming more conscious about hygiene due to the spread of various viruses and diseases; this has also increased the market. Most products available in this section are sanitizers, cleaning products, shampoo, handwash, and more. The high demand for these products is supporting the development of the market.

Request Free Customization of this report:



Segments covered in Surfactants Market are as follows:

.Type

oAnionic Surfactants (Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate, Alcohol Ethoxy Sulphates, Secondary Alkane Sulfonates, Alpha Olefin Sulfonates, Methyl Ester Sulfonates, Sulfosuccinates and Others), Non-ionic Surfactants (Alcohol Ethoxylates, Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates, Amine Oxides, Fatty Acid Esters and Others), Cationic Surfactants (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds and Others), and Amphoteric Surfactants (Betaines and Others)

.Application

oHome Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Agrochemicals, Textiles, Elastomers & Plastics

.Substrate

oSynthetic Surfactants, Bio-based Surfactants (Chemically Synthesized Bio-based Surfactants, [Sucrose Esters, Alkyl Polyglycosides, Fatty Acid Glucamides and Sorbitan Esters] and Biosurfactants [Low Molecular Weight Biosurfactants and High Molecular Weight Biosurfactants])

Increasing Popularity of Surfactant in the Textile Industry to Uniformly Color Fiber to Drive Market Growth in Next 10 Years

Surfacer-active agents are widely utilized in manufacturing dyes, dyeing methods, and preliminary process for dyeing. There are several surface-active agents, and these have different names based on their methods, like detergents are used of scouring and washing processes. Some of them are known as wetting agents and are incorporated into the formulations of dye powder so that it can assist in wetting out when the powder is dissolved in water. This allows in wetting of fibers before dyeing. Retarding and levelling agents are also types of surfactants that are included in the fibers for ionic dyes. Dispersing agents are different kind of surfactant that is utilized in the foming disperse dyes, to make sure a stable dispersion of the dyes during dyebath. This helps in uniformly coloring the fiber. Surfactants in the textile wet processing are utilized as detergents, emulsifying, wetting, agents, and dispwersing agents.

Latest Headlines in Surfactant Market to Follow

.Gujrat-based organization, Shree Vallabh Chemical's Ethoxylation Unit II was acquired by Godrej Industries in July 2024. The objective was to improve their market presence and potential in surfactants, biotech, and specialities technology.

.Nouryon introduced their new biodegradable personal care technology in April 2024. Structure M3 co-surfactant was launched at the 2024 in-cosmetics Global event in Paris, France.

.AmphiStar secured USD 6.5 Million for launching eco-friendly and cost-efficient biosurfactants in April 2024. The product is derived from waste materials.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):



Strict Environmental Regulations to Increase Popularity of Anionic Surfactants

The popularity of the anionic surfactant is rapidly rising as they are perfect for removing, dirt, grime, and even oil stains. Strict environmental regulations are also increasing the popularity for ionic surfactants. The anionic surfactants are frequently utilized in pesticides formulation, industrial cleaning, and household cleaning products. The ionic surfactants that is readily available in the market is biodegradable linear alkyl benzene sulfates (LAS), it is found in wastewater systems and river water. This surfactant is also used in personal care products like skincare and haircare. This is due to their outstanding features like foaming, soluble, thickening, antimicrobial effect, and more. This surfactants market is experiencing a dramatic growth due to its use in multiple applications of various sectors.

Related Report:

Robotics Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

+1 351-333-4748

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.