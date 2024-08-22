Apple App Store president leaves amid restructuring, regulatory pressures

(MENAFN) Matt Fisher, the vice president who has overseen Apple's App Store since 2010, is set to leave the company in October, as part of a broader restructuring within the division. According to a news agency, which cited sources familiar with the situation, Fisher's departure comes as Apple responds to regulatory pressures that have challenged its dominance in the mobile software market. The App Store division, now split into two separate teams—one focusing on Apple's own store and the other on alternative app distribution—reflects the company's efforts to adapt to new regulatory requirements.



Philip Schiller, the executive responsible for the App Store, is driving these changes in response to regulations that mandate Apple to accommodate alternative app stores and payment methods on its devices, including iPhones and iPads. Fisher announced his decision to step down in an email to his team, stating that after 21 years with Apple, it was time for a change. He highlighted that the current reorganization would allow him to pass leadership to two capable colleagues: Carson Oliver, a senior director, who will head the team managing the App Store, and Anne Tai, a director focused on features like search and discovery, who will lead the new team handling alternative app distribution. Both will report directly to Schiller.



The App Store has faced significant scrutiny from developers and regulators in recent years. Earlier in 2024, Apple was required to overhaul its operations to meet new European Union regulations, which included altering its commission structure and opening its devices to third-party resellers. This restructuring is part of Apple's effort to address these regulatory challenges and adjust its business practices accordingly.



